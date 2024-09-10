Gerald A. Griggs is an Atlanta attorney who was elected the 13th President of the State Conference of the Georgia NAACP by an overwhelming margin. Sixteen months later, he b ecame the President of the Atlanta NAACP. He is the author of the following editorial.

As another pivotal election cycle approaches, it is critical to focus on one of the most fundamental components of our democracy: voter registration. In communities like Vine City , where residents have historically been marginalized and systematically silenced, canvassing for voter registration is more than a task—it’s a mission to restore the political power that has been stripped away from too many for too long.

Vine City, a predominantly African American neighborhood in Atlanta, has suffered from decades of systemic neglect. The long shadow of redlining, economic disinvestment, and discriminatory housing practices has left scars that still hinder the community today. These challenges are not just socioeconomic; they are political. The absence of accessible voting options and a history of voter suppression have created a cycle of disenfranchisement that we must work diligently to break. Canvassing offers a way to disrupt that cycle by meeting people where they are—literally and figuratively—and bringing democracy to their doorstep.

Canvassing is far more than simply gathering names on a list. It’s an opportunity to engage with residents on a personal level, helping them understand the weight of their vote and how the political system affects their everyday lives. In communities like Vine City, many individuals may feel that their voices don’t matter or that voting will not bring about real change. This is a deeply ingrained perception rooted in years of political exclusion and broken promises. By canvassing, we can begin to change that narrative.

When volunteers knock on doors in Vine City, they aren’t just encouraging residents to register to vote; they are empowering them with knowledge. Canvassers can explain the mechanics of voter registration, provide information on how to vote by mail or in person, and clarify what residents can expect at the polls. Even more importantly, canvassers can connect the dots between voting and the issues that matter most to the community—whether it’s improving local schools, creating better job opportunities, or increasing access to healthcare. This is the crucial work of voter education, which often goes hand-in-hand with registration in underserved areas.