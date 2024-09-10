Rich Homie Quan’s family releases official statement

The Atlanta hip-hop community continues to mourn the sudden death of rapper Rich Homie Quan — born Dequantes Devontay Lamar — who was found unresponsive on his couch by his girlfriend on Sept. 5. The 33-year-old father of five passed away unexpectedly, though the official cause of death remains unknown. While an autopsy has been completed, the final test results are still pending.

On Sept. 10, Lamar’s family released an official statement to rolling out, addressing the tragic loss.

“On Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, the Lamar family lost our beloved son, brother, father and friend. Known to the world as Rich Homie Quan, Dequantes Devontay Lamar was a proud native of the great city of Atlanta, Georgia, and represented for the A as he and his music traveled across this globe. While he leaves us with an undeniable hole in our hearts, we are comforted by knowing his music and triumphant spirit lives on. “Quan’s legacy will forever be cemented as a soundtrack to our lives. And for this, we are grateful. “Celebration of life details will be shared soon. Thank you to everyone for your kind words and support at this difficult time.”

Quan’s father and manager, Corey Lamar, did confirm to Streetz 94.5 that the funeral would be open to the public.

“I want it to be bigger than life,” Corey said. “I want people to see the impact that Quan had on a lot of people. So, I’ll be reaching back to you all at a later date giving you all the information because I want Quan to feel loved at his homegoing.”