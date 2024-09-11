Drake is desperate for a heavyweight hip-hop rematch with Kendrick Lamar.

Drizzy is still trying to recover from one of the most devastating dismantlings in a rap battle in hip-hop history.

Despite remaining one of the most-streamed musical artists in the world, Drake’s trouncing at the hands of K. Dot has caused colossal and irreversible damage to his image and legacy.

According to Aubry “Drake” Graham’s most loyal public supporter, Akademiks, Drake eagerly awaits his chance to avenge his loss to Lamar and restore his good name.

Hip Hop experts warn Drake against battling Kendrick Lamar again

Rap pundits like 2Cloud18 provided a very cogent analysis of this historic clash of the hip-hop titans. 2Cloud18 also systematically enumerated the many reasons it would “be career suicide” for Drake to face off against Lamar in the metaphorical ring again.

Hip-hop fans plead with Drake to leave Kendrick Lamar alone

A plethora of music fans — even many Drake fans — agreed with 2Cloud18’s expert analysis that surmises Drizzy doesn’t possess the musical or lyrical bandwidth to go to war with K. Dot. Comments on the post were quite clear:

“Bro wants to get dismantled again.”

“No round twos”

“Even though I’ve never liked Drake’s presence in media, from an objective perspective, there is no coming back from this Like imagine if the Weinstein stuff came out and then he dropped a mixtape”

Like imagine if the Weinstein stuff came out and then he dropped a mixtape” “Bro, drizzy, plz don’t do this to yourself.”

“Drake I love you and your music but please respectfully take an L.”

Bro is gonna be cooked next year after it was announced Kdot is gonna preform the halftime show for the Super Bowl. Everybody gonna be calling him a pedo.

Most who responded on X also implore Drizzy to nurse his emotional wounds and steer clear of Lamar at all costs.