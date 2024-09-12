Leslie Roberson: How US Bank empowers Black women founders

For Leslie Roberson, founder of the Black Beauty Collective, the road to entrepreneurship is more than just a personal journey — it’s a mission to uplift other Black women business owners. As a veteran and a passionate advocate for visibility, Roberson joined the US Bank Access Business Tour to shine a light on her business and the values behind it. In this candid conversation, she shares how US Bank supports Black women entrepreneurs, the importance of perseverance and the liberating experience of being a Black business owner in today’s landscape.

Who are we speaking with?

I’m Leslie Roberson with the Black Beauty Collective.

We’re on the US Bank Access Business Tour. Why is a tour like this important?

Oh, it gives founders visibility. That’s the number one reason. It gives us an opportunity to share our business, our mission and our values with the public. This tour gave me the legs to get the word out there about the Black Beauty Collective.

Why did you choose to bank with US Bank?

Because what other bank is there to bank with? They’re the best. They’re providing resources for Black women founders like myself and veterans. I’m an Army vet.

Thank you for your service.

Thank you.

It’s Black Business Month. What kind of words of encouragement do you have for Black business owners during this time?

Keep going. That is the number one thing: keep going. You have purpose; you have a vision. Keep pushing. People need to hear from you and they need to see you.

What is it like being a Black business owner these days?

It is hard work — just like any other day — but it is liberating. It’s an opportunity to create opportunities for other founders and for myself.

Where can people find you?

You can find Black Beauty Collective on all social channels.