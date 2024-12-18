Top 3: A fun musical game by Elizabeth Boyd and Lyndsey McFail

Just in time for the Holidays, Business entrepreneurs Lyndsey McFail and Elezabeth Boyd have launched Top3! – A card game for all generations that test your musical knowledge. Rolling Out had a chance to sit down with these enterprising ladies to talk about their game.

[Editor’s note: This is a truncated transcription of a longer video interview. Please see the video for the extended version. Some errors may occur.]

Cara Everett: Hey everyone, thank you for connecting with Cara. I’m here with Elizabeth Boyd and Lyndsey McFail, the creators of the game, Top 3. Ladies, could you introduce yourselves?

Lyndsey McFail: I’m Lyndsey, the owner and creator of Top 3 Games. My background is in the music industry and entertainment, and now I’m a game creator. Happy to be here!

Elizabeth Boyd: I’m Elizabeth Boyd. I spent over a decade in finance on Wall Street. Lyndsey reached out to me for help with the numbers, and that evolved into creating this exciting game that combines my love for numbers with fun.

CE: Lyndsey, what inspired you to create Top 3 and how did that journey begin?

LM: Great question! I was working for a music company, managing social media. When I noticed celebrities at red carpet events rolling their eyes at repetitive questions, I wanted to create something different. I developed a game where people guess song titles translated into emojis, which became popular. I played it with artists like Sting and T-Pain. This led to my company asking me to create a physical game, and despite my initial hesitation, I decided to develop Top 3.

CE: If you could design a game based on a celebrity, who would it be?

LM: I would choose Michael Jackson. He has such an interesting legacy and a vast body of work that would make for a fantastic game.

CE: Elizabeth, was there anything in the development process that surprised you?

EV: Absolutely! When we started testing the game, I was surprised by how my family engaged with different music eras. For instance, my mom knew more about current hip-hop artists like Cardi B than I expected. It showed me that you never know what people will bring to the table during gameplay.

CE: What would be the theme song for Top 3?

LM: I think “Lift Off” by Jay-Z, Kanye, and Beyoncé fits perfectly. It’s all about reaching new heights, which is what we aim for with Top 3.

EV: I’d go with “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar. While there are many music games, we offer a unique experience with three ways to play and a diverse deck of 300 artists.

CE: The gaming industry is worth over nine billion dollars and is predominantly male-dominated. How do you see yourselves paving the way for others?

LM: It’s true that gaming is male-dominated, but I want to highlight that one of the most successful games, Monopoly, was originally created by a woman named Lizzie Mcguire. Our goal with Top 3 is to ensure that it’s recognized as a Black woman-owned game. We actively seek out women-owned vendors and consultants for every aspect of our project.

EV: Yes, the representation is crucial.

CE: What do you think is the most underrated aspect of your game?

EB: Games play a significant role in mental health. Top 3 was created during COVID when people yearned for connection. It’s vital to remember that playing games allows us to decompress and bond with others, regardless of age.

LM: Exactly! Top 3 is multi-generational, allowing players from 15 to 115 to connect. I played it with my grandmother, who loved music from her era, but also wanted to know about current artists like Cardi B. It created wonderful conversations across generations.

CE: Any advice for aspiring creators out there?

EB: I think it’s essential to recognize your strengths and weaknesses. Lyndsey reached out to me for my expertise in numbers, which helped us stay organized and strategize financially.

LM: Collaboration is key. I recommend reaching out to someone in your desired field for a brief conversation. People love sharing their journeys, and you can learn a lot from their experiences.

CE: How can people get their hands on Top 3?

LM: You can find us at our website, top3game.com, and on Amazon. We’re also in museums and retail locations across the country.