Kevin Hart shuts down vegan fast-food chain Hart House after 2 years

In a surprising turn of events, comedian Kevin Hart has announced the closure of all four locations of his vegan fast-food chain, Hart House. The restaurant officially closed its doors on Sept. 10, 2024, just two years after launching.

Closure Announcement

During an interview with Eater Los Angeles, Andy Hooper, CEO of Hart House, confirmed the news of the closures. Hooper expressed gratitude for the restaurant’s support, stating, “The response to the product has been incredible, and we thank our committed team, our customers, and our community partners for helping make the change we all craved, and for their unwavering support of Hart House.”

Social Media Tribute

Hart House also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with their followers. The post featured a simple image with the words “thank you” and a caption that read, “Thank you. To our team, guests, and community, who helped make the change we all craved. A Hartfelt goodbye for now as we start a new chapter.”

Initial Vision for Hart House

When Hart first announced his plans for Hart House in June 2022, he aimed to create a sustainable line of healthy fast-food options. He promised that the eateries would serve affordable meals free from preservatives, artificial colors, hormones, antibiotics, high-fructose corn syrup, trans fats, and cholesterol. Hart stated, “As someone who has been preaching ‘health is wealth,’ building Hart House felt like the natural evolution of my flexitarian lifestyle and my business ecosystem.”

Locations and Expansion

The flagship restaurant opened in August 2022 at the bustling intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue. Following its success, three additional locations were launched in Westchester, Monrovia, and University Park, all in Los Angeles. Despite the initial excitement and growth, the reasons behind the abrupt closure of these locations remain unclear.

Community Impact and Future Plans

Hart House was not just a restaurant; it was a movement towards healthier eating options in the fast-food industry. Hart’s vision was to provide delicious, sustainable food that delivered “Can’t-Believe-It” flavor in every bite. His commitment to health and wellness resonated with many, making the closures all the more impactful for the community.

As Hart moves forward, fans and supporters are left wondering what the future holds for him and his culinary ventures. Will he pivot to a new concept, or will he take a break from the restaurant scene? Only time will tell.