Sherri Shepherd is a dynamic multi-hyphenate. She is a comedian, an actress, a talk show host and most importantly a mother. The Chicago native has navigated the waters of comedy as a Black woman with many challenges and has achieved much success. Rolling out spoke with Shepherd about her comedic journey, the world of comedy for Black women and the What’s Funny Comedy Festival and dreaming big.

How do you think the What’s Funny Comedy Festival will contribute to the city’s rich history of comedy and support local talent?

You know, it’s so funny because there’s so much funny that comes out of Chicago. Throughout my time in Hollywood. I have met so many comics from Chicago. … I’m just so proud of my friend Lil Rel Howery, for just saying, you know, we have to do something. We have to acknowledge that this city contributes so much to who we are and where we are, our work ethic, our family ethic, and I just love that he is doing that. He asked me, but I was gonna ask him because he was telling me about it, and I was so glad that he asked me because I was gonna beg him to be a part of it.

What impact do you think a festival like this will have on the careers of Black comedians looking to make a name for themselves in an industry that’s so competitive?

I think this is so great, because, Rel is curating such a large crowd and different people, and because he’s got such a great name in the industry, a respected name in the industry people are going to come out that maybe would not have come out because they may not have recognized the names he’s bringing out.

This is his first year doing it, it’s always hard when it’s the first time. That’s why I really wanted to be a part of it, to use my name to help it out. I think that when people see my name, it’ll be easier the next time around. This is how we get back and use our platform. I’m going to be talking about it on my show. So as soon as we get back on the air, I am certainly going to talk about it, and if there’s any comics that I saw or stand out, I’m going give them a shout out.

What do you think is the most important quality for a comedian to have when performing at a festival like the What’s Funny Comedy Festival?

I just think it’s just being able to get on the stage. You have to be authentic.You have to do things that are personal to you. Those are the things that people can’t steal.

So when you get on the stage, you know be as creative as you can be. Think outside the box. Take what’s personal to you and your life and bring it to the stage, because really when you bring your thing to the stage, there’s somebody in the audience that’s going through that same thing and when you see an audience move as one in laughter, you’ve connected. It’s about connecting with people and taking them on a journey. In every season of your life it’s a different journey. You have to be present.

How do you see the role of Black women in comedy evolving? And what more can be done to elevate your voices at events like this?

I think so much more could be done. I love doing all-female nights because I love being with my sisters, but I just hate when people say, well, “we can’t have more females on the show, because y’all talk about the same thing.” Men talk about some of the same stuff too.There’s just a shared experience as women and we come at it from a different viewpoint.

I feel like so much more could be done to help women. I always tell female comics and comics that are starting there’s so much room here at the top. I don’t do crabs in a barrel mentality does not work. It’s so much room at the top, even on my show. I started Funny over 50 because I saw that there was a need. This was specifically for women that had put their dreams on hold. They had to put that dream of being a stand-up comic on the shelf with the fine china and it got dusty. I said, “I want to give you a chance to be seen and get up and dust that dream off that only you and God knew that you had,” or if you were a comic that’s just been kind of struggling, but nobody has seen you. I want to give you a major platform to come on my show.

What can we expect from this new season of The Sherri Shepherd Show?

I’m very excited about the guests that we have and I will tell you this: I went on a private island for eight days, and I just rested. I did a lot of meditating, and I came back with “I got to dream bigger.” I was on a private island owned by a Black man who dreamed big to have this island, and I said, “I gotta dream bigger, and it’s not too late to dream bigger.” So when I was talking to my staff, I said, “I need whatever you’re dreaming about, I need it to be bigger and I need us to resonate with the audience that we see you, that we challenge you to dream bigger.” So I know that on my show I’m going to be taking on challenges that scare me because I want to show people you can do it. It’s not too late.”

The What’s Funny Comedy Festival in Chicago from Sept. 16-22. Sherri Shepherd’s show will be September 21, 2024 at The DuSable Museum. Buy tickets here.