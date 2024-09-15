Kamala Harris rocks Black designer’s gown to Congressional Black Caucus (video)

Vice President Kamala Harris made a stunning appearance at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s (CBCF) Phoenix Awards dinner yesterday evening. In a custom black sequin gown designed by the talented LaQuan Smith, Harris captivatingly captivated the audience. The event celebrated leadership and community, and Harris’ entrance was nothing short of spectacular.

A Dazzling Entrance

As she took the stage, the atmosphere was electric. Her Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority sisters cheered her on with their signature “Skee-Wee” call, accompanied by the empowering sounds of Beyoncé’s “Freedom.” President Joe Biden introduced her with the phrase “Kamala Harris, for the people,” setting the tone for her impactful speech.

Fashion Forward: The LaQuan Smith Gown

Harris’ gown was a showstopper, featuring a dramatic wide triangle neckline and bold shoulder pads that added flair to her already commanding presence. The maxi-length design shimmered under the lights, making her the center of attention. The Vice President’s beauty look complemented her outfit perfectly; her hair was styled in soft, shoulder-length curls, and her makeup was flawless, allowing the gown to take center stage.

This appearance marked a departure from her usual power pantsuits, showcasing her versatility in fashion. Harris has previously donned pieces by Smith, including a striking gold blouse at a Beyoncé concert in 2023, highlighting her support for Black designers.

Empowering Words from the Vice President

During her speech, Harris emphasized the importance of the Congressional Black Caucus, stating, “The Congressional Black Caucus has served as the conscience of the Congress and of our nation.” She reflected on her experience as a former CBC member, underscoring the critical role that the leaders in the room play in shaping America’s future.

Harris’s remarks were particularly poignant following her recent debate win against former President Donald Trump. While Trump resorted to his usual rhetoric, Harris maintained a strategic and clear approach, addressing health care plans directly. “We actually have a plan for healthcare, not just ‘concepts of a plan,’” she asserted, showcasing her commitment to actionable policies.

Taking the Baton for Change

As she concluded her address, Harris accepted the metaphorical “baton” to lead the Democratic Party forward, stating, “Now the baton is in our hands.” Her message was one of hope and unity, as she expressed her belief that America is ready to move past division and hate. “Our nation is counting on the leadership in this room,” she declared, rallying support for the collective vision of progress.

Harris’s ability to connect with diverse audiences is evident, especially with her recent endorsement from pop icon Taylor Swift, which signals her growing appeal among younger voters. This endorsement, coupled with her dynamic presence on the campaign trail, positions her as a formidable candidate in the upcoming elections.

A Leader in Style and Substance

Kamala Harris continues to impress not only with her fashion choices but also with her unwavering commitment to her policies and the communities she serves. Her appearance at the CBCF dinner was a testament to her role as a leader who is not afraid to show up, show out, and inspire change. As the campaign progresses, all eyes will remain on Harris as she navigates the political landscape with style, grace, and determination.