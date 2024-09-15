Nicki Minaj ripped the decision to exclude Lil Wayne from the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

Minaj, who was an artist under Wayne at Young Money/Cash Money Records, is fiercely protective of her former mentor and clashed with fans about the snub.

The “Lollipop” emcee, who was born in New Orleans 41 years ago as Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr., said he was emotionally devastated that Kendrick Lamar was chosen to headline the most coveted show in America. In recent years, a Super Bowl audience has attracted north of 110 million viewers from around the world.

Wayne said he had to take a few minutes before he responded to the snub because he had to “put myself back together.”

“I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for just automatically mentally putting myself in that position; like somebody told me that was my position,” Wayne said on Instagram. “But I thought there was nothing better than that. That stage and that platform in my city. So that hurt. It hurt a whole lot.”

Nicki Minaj called those who decided against Lil Wayne “wicked”

Minaj, who took some heat for trashing Jay-Z last week, remains unrepentant.

She said on social media, “This too, shall pass— but what you have done for the Hip Hop culture will remain. It will stand the TEST of time. Many times our greatest & most dehumanizing TEST is just a way for God to get the glory.”

Nicki Minaj claimed Lil Wayne was “simply used in a war of egos,” by “wicked” people.

“But the Lord will nullify each & every single attempt & not only will it return to sender, it will be replaced with the best of you,” she added. “You are human. They are not & never will be perfect.”

She continued, “It will be their demise. The Lord has warned them time & time & time again. Their stone cold hearts believe they are above reproach but this time they’ll regret it.”

Many fans do not agree with Nicki Minaj’s rant

Despite her impassioned defense of Lil Wayne, Minaj’s sentiments do not vibe with many fans.

“Why did they put Lil Wayne on camera for that smh,” one person wrote on X. “Makes him look smaller than he is, and no congrats to Kendrick makes it look calculated. Like this is really stepping on his moment for no reason.”