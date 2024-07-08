Flau’jae ecstatic about Lil Wayne feature, being potential No. 1 in WNBA draft

Flau’jae Johnson has expressed satisfaction at achieving her hard-earned success.

At 20 years old, she was on Jermaine Dupri‘s “The Rap Game” and “America’s Got Talent.” She’s a McDonald’s All-American, Jordan Brand game MVP, Slam All-American MVP, SEC Freshman of the Year and an NCAA national champion. While climbing the ranks in her basketball career, her music career is also in the spotlight, led by the single “Big 4,” a freestyle that played in Dallas after winning the 2023 NCAA National Championship.

This summer, Flau’jae released Best of Both Worlds, an EP that features Lil Wayne, NLE Choppa and 2Rare.

In basketball, Johnson grew into LSU’s first option offensively as she entered her junior season. Johnson has been named a team captain this season by head coach Kim Mulkey. After averaging 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a sophomore, Johnson is currently projected to be the No. 1 pick of the 2026 WNBA Draft.

At the 2024 BET Awards as a nominee and 2024 Culture Class inductee, Johnson stopped by to chat with rolling out.

You’ve got a feature with Wayne!

Oh my God, the Wayne vocals came in. It’s a beautiful day. We’re at the BET Awards. I’m nominated. It’s great.

You’re also projected to be the No. 1 pick.

Yeah.

I didn’t know your story was going to go like this at Sprayberry [High School].

You didn’t know? I didn’t know, either. It just happened.

Look, [you] have been covering me since I was in high school, y’all. One of the first ever. I appreciate [you].

But, yeah, things are looking up.

Is there anything else you’re promoting at the moment?

I’m just pushing the album right now. Best of Both Worlds is out now. “Came Out A Beast” featuring Lil Wayne is out now. Make sure y’all go get that immediately.

“Pop It,” another single is also on there.

“Pop It” is going crazy. Make sure to go watch the video; it’s out now.