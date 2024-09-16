Blac Chyna celebrates 2 years of sobriety

Blac Chyna, now known as Angela White, recently celebrated a significant milestone in her life — two years of sobriety. The 36-year-old reality star shared her heartfelt journey through an emotional Instagram video, showcasing her growth and the support of her family.

In the video, White is seen surrounded by her two children, Dream Kardashian, 7, and King Cairo, 11, as they celebrate her sobriety with a beautifully decorated cake. The cake, adorned with black bows and photos of White and her children, symbolizes not just a birthday but a new beginning in her life.

During the celebration, White expressed her excitement, stating, “I’m really excited for the two years … and many more to come. I promise you, every day that I’m sober… it’s definitely worth it, and if you guys are on your sobriety journey … keep going.” Her daughter, Dream, added a sweet touch by singing a modified version of the Happy Birthday song to commemorate the occasion.

White’s journey to sobriety has not only been about abstaining from substances but also about personal transformation. She has embraced her real name, Angela White, and has made significant changes to her physical appearance by dissolving cosmetic fillers and reducing surgical enhancements. This transformation reflects her commitment to living a more authentic life.

In a candid discussion on the “Viall Files” podcast, White opened up about the challenges she faces in maintaining her new lifestyle. She emphasized the importance of discipline in her journey, stating, “It’s a very hard thing. I had to teach myself discipline … Even with [my] sobriety, working out and becoming closer to God with my spirituality, that stuff takes discipline.” This insight resonates with many who are on their own paths to recovery and self-improvement.

White’s story is one of resilience and empowerment. By sharing her experiences, she inspires others who may be struggling with similar issues. Her message is clear: sobriety is a journey worth taking, and with the right mindset and support, anyone can overcome their challenges.