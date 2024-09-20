Why REVOLT World is free this weekend, and what you can learn from it

REVOLT has started a new chapter.

The Black-owned, Atlanta-based media company is hosting its 2024 REVOLT World event this weekend, offering free general admission tickets for the first time. This is also the first year REVOLT is holding its annual event as an employee-ran company after co-founder Diddy sold his share of the company in June.

Hours, before the event kicked off, rolling out spoke with network CEO Detavio Samuels and Executive Vice President of Content James Brown about what people can expect this year.

How are you all feeling, so close to the start of REVOLT World?

James Brown: Excitement. This is a time of the process when you’re getting your RSVPs in fast and furiously.

People are having conversations. I posted something today about my office hours, and clicks started coming in every 10 seconds. That’s the excitement that’s being shown about people, first of all, wanting to learn and wanting to share their ideas. They want to get some kind of pathway to success.

Detavio Samuels: We’re excited every year.

This one is already on the path to being historical and record-breaking. It’s historical for one big reason, which is this is the first time we’re doing REVOLT World — the second annual REVOLT World — but the first time we’re doing it as an employee-owned company.

So, now it is our names on the billboard. Now, it is our business. Now, it is our company. So, we are absolutely coming out there like we have something to prove — and we’re ready to leave a mark.

The second thing happening is we’ve already surpassed ticket sales from last year. I’m expecting that by the time the weekend comes, we will have sold or moved more than 50 percent more tickets than we did last year.

Why are general admission tickets free this year?

James Brown: You want everyone to experience what we’re putting out.

You want everyone to get this education, this energy, because when you’re walking through these events, you feel the energy. You see folks communicating with one another. You want everybody to feel that. So, the best way to do that is to open up the door.

Detavio Samuels: I keep telling people, “This year, we’re on our Black Panther energy.”

Wherever society was failing Black people, the Black Panthers showed up. Y’all messing up with us on access to health care, access to education, access to food — they just showed up. REVOLT is picking up that torch and carrying it in 2024.

They’re not giving us information? We’re showing up. They’re not giving us education? We’re showing up. The world is crazy; we’re dealing with a mental health issues crisis; we need to have conversations. Go do some breathwork by the lake. The boat is showing up.

So, all tickets are free. Some people are paying for tickets to get different access, but access to all of the event — access to the knowledge, the networking, the job opportunities — are for everybody. So, because of that, this year — for the first time — we have a tier of free tickets.

The last thing I would say — because you spoke [about] the business model — it’s only possible because of our sponsors. Because you have a Walmart with their name on the door, because you have a Pepsi, a Starry, a Mountain Dew, a Doritos, a McDonald’s and a State Farm. Those brands are enabling us to provide this service to the community. So, I’m excited to see how this one turns out.