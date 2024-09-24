Disney+ has announced that Tamara Smart, known for her role in Resident Evil, will be joining the cast for the highly anticipated second season of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series. Smart will portray the beloved character Thalia Grace, the daughter of the sky god Zeus, a role that carries significant weight in the series.

Thalia Grace is a pivotal character in the “Percy Jackson” universe, and her portrayal is crucial for the series’ narrative. In the first season, Thalia’s father, Zeus, was played by the late Lance Reddick, adding an emotional layer to the character’s backstory. Smart’s casting as Thalia is not just a new chapter for the character but also a tribute to Reddick’s legacy.

Rick Riordan’s thoughts on the casting

Rick Riordan, the author of the “Percy Jackson” series and co-creator of the show, expressed his enthusiasm about Smart’s casting.

“Thalia Grace is one of the most important characters in the “Percy Jackson” universe, so the right casting was critical,” Riordan said. “Thalia is a powerful warrior, a fiercely loyal friend, and a demigod rebel with a very ‘punk’ / ‘rage-against-the-machine’ sensibility.”

Riordan further praised Smart’s audition, saying, “As soon as we saw Tamara Smart play this role, we knew we had found our daughter of Zeus. She was, no pun intended, electric. Tamara puts the ‘grace’ in Thalia Grace!”

Smart’s emotional connection

Smart herself shared her excitement about joining the cast, stating, “I’m so grateful and excited to be joining the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. It’s so close to my heart.” She also reflected on her connection to Reddick, saying, “Lance Reddick and I always spoke about working together again, so it’s that much more special and important to me to play his daughter once more as Thalia, and to keep his memory alive. I feel his presence all around me and strive to make him proud on this exciting journey.”

What to expect in season 2

Season 2 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” promises to delve deeper into the rich mythology and character development that fans have come to love. Smart will join a talented cast that includes series regulars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer.

The series is created by Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, with a robust team of executive producers including Riordan, Steinberg, Dan Shotz and others. Fans can look forward to a well-crafted continuation of the story, with a focus on character arcs and engaging storytelling.

Season 2 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is set to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2025. While the exact date is yet to be announced, anticipation is already building among fans eager to see how the story unfolds with the introduction of Thalia Grace.