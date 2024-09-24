Serena Williams faces criticism over looks in new Nike collaboration

Tennis icon Serena Williams recently unveiled her latest designs in collaboration with Nike, showcasing her unique style and commitment to empowering women in sports. However, her announcement on Instagram on Sept. 21 sparked a wave of criticism regarding her appearance, with some users accusing her of undergoing plastic surgery and skin bleaching.

New collection launch and backlash

In the promotional images for her new line, Williams is seen wearing a vibrant red, pink and white athletic leisure set, complemented by a matching jacket. Her signature blonde hair is styled in a chic half-up, half-down ponytail, embodying both elegance and athleticism. This collection marks the second release from the Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC) since its inception in 2019, celebrating the diversity of women and women athletes.

Despite the excitement surrounding the launch, the comment section quickly became a battleground for critics. One commenter remarked, “Serena, you are beautiful, don’t ruin it. Do not bleach,” while another questioned, “Can she get any lighter?” These comments are not new for Williams, who has faced scrutiny about her looks throughout her career.

Historical context of criticism

This isn’t the first time Williams has been subjected to harsh judgments about her appearance. Earlier this summer, during her appearance on the popular talk show “Hot Ones,” viewers focused more on her alleged changes in facial features than on her discussions. Comments ranged from inquiries about her face to suggestions that she had been using Botox and lip fillers, which she has never confirmed.

In June, Williams faced similar backlash when she shared behind-the-scenes footage from the Vogue World Show during Paris Fashion Week. Many viewers noted her lighter complexion and straight blonde hair, leading to accusations of skin bleaching. Comments included, “This woman looks totally different,” and questions about her identity, with one user exclaiming, “Who is this white lady? I came to see Serena.”

A legacy of empowerment

Despite the ongoing scrutiny, Williams remains a powerful figure in sports and fashion. Her ability to rise above criticism and embrace her identity has inspired countless individuals. Fans from the 1990s to today continue to rally behind her, celebrating not just her athletic achievements but also her resilience in the face of adversity.

As she continues to break barriers and redefine beauty standards, Williams exemplifies strength and confidence. One supporter aptly stated, “So perfect, and yes I said that because I mean look at you and who you are inside don’t stop because that fire inside ooof it’s all you!!!” Another added, “Serena will remain that Girl everything suits you.” With such unwavering support, Williams is sure to continue making waves in both the sports and fashion industries.