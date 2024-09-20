Off the runway: 5 spring/summer ‘25 beauty trends

The Spring/Summer 2025 New York Fashion Week showcased fresh and innovative beauty statements that did not disappoint. This season’s beauty trends ranged from soft pastels to fierce metallic eyeshadow looks. Blending edgy and romantic, this fresh palette of possibilities is exactly what you need to slay in 2025.

The runways highlighted beauty with a new lens by taking some of our favorite beauty looks and adding an innovative twist to make features pop. Rolling Out has the scoop on the hottest runway trends, tips, and product recommendations tailored to African American skin tones and hair textures. Below, read about the top five beauty trends from NYFW 2025 and how to make them work for you.

Pastels and baby pink makeup

Using pastel colors was once a beauty trend African Americans shied away from. However, with the rise of inclusive beauty, more brands are formulating their products to work on all skin tones. Soft, feminine pastels ran the runway, and baby pink was everywhere. One of our favorite uses was on cheeks for a romantic flush of color.

Pastel Tip: Pick a pastel based on your undertones. If you have warm undertones you should wear warm pastels such as fluorescent lemon, lavender, aqua, and teals. For cool tones, use cooler pastels like baby pink, baby, and powder blues.

Recommended brands: Pat McGrath, UOMA Beauty, Fenty Beauty, Juvia’s Place

Glowing skin

Healthy, glowing skin was a focal point. Whether you use a luminous finishing spray or makeup with a dewy finish, glossy skin is the assignment. Regardless, skin care always makes for the best base for creating a flawless look. Moisturization is key, and using a hydrating product will help with anything on top of it. Adding a highlighter is also a great way to add glow and dimension to any look.

Glowing Skin Tip: For an extra glossy look, after moisturizing, add a radiance serum and light-reflecting foundation to amp up the hydration.

Recommended Brands: Fenty Skin, Black Girl Sunscreen, Nars, Milani, Olay

Slicked-back hairstyles

For a minimalistic, sleek, and polished look, stylists used refined, slicked-back hairstyles. Ponytails and buns gave a modern, minimalist vibe.

Slicked-Back Tips: To maintain moisture and prevent damage while pulling hair back, apply hair oil to your scalp before styling.

Recommended Brands: Mielle, Eco Styler Gel, Curls Blueberry Bliss, tgin,

Bobs for every texture

Nothing says chic like a structured bob. These were a key hairstyle on the runway, showcasing versatility in texture and length. Stylists played with hair textures—with natural curls to straightened or relaxed looks. Bobs can be rocked in many ways, from layered and blunt to asymmetrical. No matter the style, keeping your bob hydrated and healthy takes your look to the top. This can be achieved with styling products and sheen finishing sprays.

Bob Tip: Exploring different lengths and shapes that suit various face shapes. If you have a heart face shape, keep it on the longer side and build most of the weight along the jawline. For a round face, a blunt-cropped style is best. Square faces should do bobs that have a softer line with more texture. If you have an oval face shape, layers, and bangs make a great pairing.

Recommended Brands: Carol’s Daughter, Camille Rose, Kenra

Gunmetal eyes

A fun spin on a traditional smokey eye is using gunmetal hues. They do a great job accentuating and making eyes pop especially on deep and dark skin tones. Silver was popular on the runway, but green, purple, red, and blue make great gunmetal shades.

Gunmetal Eye Tips: Try using an eye primer as a base for your eye shadow. This will help bring out the pigment and ensure long-lasting metallic shadows.

Recommended Brands: Juvia’s Place, Melt Cosmetics, Urban Decay

Next year’s beauty trends are about celebrating our features and owning our space in the beauty world. As we embrace these runway looks and embed them into our everyday lives, remember that true beauty lies inside how you make them your own.

Share your runway-inspired looks with us on social media by tagging @rollingout and using the hashtag #RONYFW.