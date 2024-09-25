Russell Westbrook celebrates grand reopening of Westbrook Academy in LA

On Sept. 23, 2024, newly signed Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook returned to his roots in South Los Angeles to celebrate the grand reopening of the Westbrook Academy. Accompanied by his wife, Nina, Westbrook cut the ribbon on the newly expanded campus, which serves over 400 middle and high school students in the area.

Westbrook Academy: A commitment to education

Located in South Gate, California, Westbrook Academy was established in partnership with the L.A. Promise Fund. The school aims to provide essential educational resources and support to students and their families, ensuring a holistic approach to education.

According to Fox Los Angeles, the academy was initially launched in 2021 under the Why Not? initiative, designed to operate on a community school model. This model connects various resources to students and their families, promoting their overall well-being.

Empowering students through comprehensive programs

Westbrook Academy offers a range of programs aimed at enhancing students‘ educational experiences:

Career exposure: Students have access to internships and dual enrollment community college classes.

Wellness programs: Initiatives promoting mental health, nutrition and physical health are integral to the curriculum.

College advising: The school provides field trips, test preparation and application assistance to guide students through the college admission process.

Enrichment programs: Students can participate in athletics, STEM and leadership development activities.

These programs are designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary for success beyond high school, fostering a sense of community and support.

Westbrook’s personal connection to the community

During the reopening ceremony, Westbrook expressed his deep connection to Los Angeles and the importance of education in his life. “Having grown up in Los Angeles, knowing the resources I didn’t have, I wanted to partner with L.A. Promise to bring something like this to South LA for their kids, for their families … what’s most important is education,” he stated.

Westbrook emphasized that legacy is not just about personal achievements but also about the impact one leaves on the community. “I’m LA to the core, and I want to represent LA wherever I go. To me, legacy is what you leave behind, not just for my family, but for the people you touch along the way,” he added.

A bright future for Westbrook Academy

The reopening of Westbrook Academy marks a significant milestone for both Westbrook and the South Los Angeles community. As a former player for the LA Clippers, Westbrook’s commitment to education and community development reflects his desire to give back to the city that shaped him.

With the support of the L.A. Promise Fund and the community, Westbrook Academy is poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of its students, providing them with the tools they need to succeed academically and personally.