Shannon Sharpe blasted for slighting Black woman while defending Caitlin Clark

ESPN personality Shannon Sharpe has come under intense fire after making fun of a Black woman’s hair while defending WNBA star Caitlin Clark, who is White.

Sharpe, an NFL Hall of Famer and host of “Club Shay Shay” podcast, was embroiled in a heated exchange with fans who believe Sharpe doesn’t defend Black women against misogynoir — or the racism and sexism that is particular to Black women — in the WNBA. Conversely, these fans also believe that Sharpe goes out of his way to exalt and support Clark against perceived attackers.

“My issue is @ShannonSharpe never speaks on the disrespect the rest of the women of the W experienced,” wrote @SpikeTeeJoint on X on Tuesday. He continued to explain his opinion that Sharpe defends Clark more than the rest of the league, although they all face the same unfair statements.

“That’s your issue, not mine,” Sharpe fired back at the X user. “I have no issue with anything I’ve said in regards 2 WNBA and its players past or present.”

Sharpe unloads racist trope on female X user

Soon thereafter, user @ungodlywests, who was sporting a Megan Thee Stallion profile photo, put the “First Take” co-host on blast for not seeing his alleged bias.

“Why are you on my page?” Sharpe roared at the X user. “Don’t you have another horse 2 rob of his hair? Stop trying 2 kill my vibe.”

Others quickly stormed onto Sharpe’s page accusing him of being “anti-Black” and “cooned out.”

After going through several rounds of verbal jostling, Sharpe finally conceded that he was behaving in a manner unbecoming of his national influence.

Fans continue excoriating Shannon Sharpe

Even though Sharpe declared he was done, many Black social media users were not finished with him for his imprudent joke about Black women.

“He shows y’all everyday he does not like black woman period,” an X user said.

“I wonder do his daughters wear horse hair???” a second person rhetorically asked.

“Shannon LOVES him some snow bunnies. I aint neverrrr heard this man defend any women of color. BYE SIR 😒,” added a third.

“I peeped game on Shannon along time ago. He constantly is trying to prove Taylor Swift is better than Beyoncé. He’s constantly trying to prove Caitlin is better than Aja and Angel … etc. It’s like he’s obsessed with trying to humble Black women [and] will lift up white ones. It’s weird. Even Ocho be telling him to chill,” said one user.

“He argued that Beyonce could NEVER touch Taylor Swift! He’s a race hating 🤡🦝I wish my people would wake up and cancel these people that CONTINUALLY promotes making us inferior to white people!” another said.