Susan Kelechi Watson returns to the stage in ‘Good Bones’

The accomplished actress Susan Kelechi Watson is making waves once again as she returns to the stage in the poignant play Good Bones. This production, penned by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames, tackles the complex issues surrounding redevelopment and community, focusing on the timely topic of gentrification.

A powerful narrative on gentrification

Good Bones features Watson in the lead role of Aisha, a woman who, alongside her husband, renovates a house in her old neighborhood. This seemingly straightforward act of urban renewal ignites tensions within the community, prompting deeper questions about identity, belonging and the implications of change. The play invites audiences to reflect on how newcomers engage with the neighborhoods they inhabit, often overlooking the rich histories and experiences of existing residents.

Returning to her roots

For Watson, stepping back into theater feels like a homecoming. Having built an impressive career in film and television, including her acclaimed role as Beth Pearson on “This Is Us,” Watson finds the live performance experience uniquely exhilarating.

Personal connections to the story

Watson is particularly drawn to Aisha’s character, finding her relatable and authentic. Watson’s own experiences living in New York have shaped her understanding of gentrification, making the play’s themes resonate deeply with her.

Exploring complex perspectives

The dialogue between Aisha and her husband, Earl, serves as a focal point for exploring differing perspectives on gentrification. Watson emphasized the significance of portraying this conversation between two Black characters, stating that the play delves into the complications of what it is to argue over gentrification within the same community. This nuanced exploration encourages audiences to consider the complexities of change and the importance of understanding diverse viewpoints.

Humor as a tool for engagement

One of the standout features of Good Bones is its balance of humor and social commentary. Watson appreciates how Ijames weaves comedy into serious topics, making them more accessible. For Watson, who grew up in a family that embraced humor, this approach resonates personally.

A call to rethink community dynamics

Ultimately, Good Bones challenges audiences to rethink what it means to belong to a community. It encourages a deeper understanding of integration, not merely as a force of change but as an essential part of the community’s fabric. The play’s exploration of home, identity and community dynamics is both thoughtful and resonant, making it a must-see production.

Catch ‘Good Bones’ at The Public Theater

Good Bones is currently playing at New York’s The Public Theater from Sept. 19 to Oct. 27, 2024. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness this powerful exploration of gentrification and community through the lens of a talented cast led by Susan Kelechi Watson.