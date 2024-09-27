Quavo ordered to pay $682K in assault lawsuit

In a significant legal ruling, rapper Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Marshall, has been ordered to pay nearly $700,000 following a jury’s decision in an assault lawsuit stemming from an incident in Las Vegas in 2018. The jury found Quavo liable for physically assaulting a former hotel employee, Antonio Henry, at the Encore Hotel & Casino.

The incident and lawsuit background

The lawsuit was filed by Henry, who was working as a valet at the time of the incident. He claimed that Quavo slapped him during an encounter, resulting in both physical and emotional injuries. Initially, Henry sought a total of $800,000 in compensatory and punitive damages, arguing that the slap had a profound impact on his life, changing him from a happy, healthy man to someone who felt fundamentally changed.

Quavo’s defense

In response to the allegations, Quavo’s attorney, William Briggs II, contended that Henry was attempting to exploit the situation for financial gain, likening it to winning a hip-hop lotto ticket. During the trial, Briggs argued that the damages sought were excessive and that Henry failed to adequately demonstrate that his injuries were a direct result of the slap. Despite these defenses, the jury ultimately sided with Henry, awarding him $682,000, which is significantly less than the amount he initially sought.

Reactions to the verdict

As of now, Quavo has not publicly commented on the jury’s decision. This ruling marks a notable moment in the rapper’s career, as it is not the first legal challenge he has faced recently. Just days before this verdict, Quavo was also involved in another legal matter where he was accused of stealing a song titled “Bubble Gum” from a fellow artist, Lamount London.

Ongoing legal challenges

The lawsuit regarding the song “Bubble Gum” adds another layer to Quavo’s legal troubles. London claims that he recorded a song with the same title in 2015 and shared it with Quavo in person in New Orleans in 2016. Two years later, Quavo released his solo album Quavo Huncho, which featured a track named “Bubble Gum.” This allegation raises questions about originality and ownership in the music industry, particularly in the hip-hop genre where collaborations and influences are common.

Impact on Quavo’s career

As Quavo navigates these legal challenges, the outcomes could have significant implications for his career and public image. The rapper, who gained fame as part of the hip-hop trio Migos, has been a prominent figure in the music industry. However, ongoing legal issues can affect an artist’s reputation and marketability. The jury’s decision to award Antonio Henry $682,000 serves as a reminder that actions have repercussions, and the music industry is not immune to legal scrutiny.