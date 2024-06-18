Thanks to Quavo, Takeoff’s legacy continues to be ingrained in Atlanta culture. On what would’ve been his 30th birthday on June 18, the City of Atlanta remembered the late rapper by declaring it “Takeoff Day.” The proclamation came at the end of the inaugural Rocket Foundation Summit 2024, an event dedicated to highlighting organizations and leaders who are leading the charge in preventing gun violence in Atlanta.

The day’s final panel was a discussion with Quavo and Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he visited at the White House last year to discuss gun violence prevention. The panel was moderated by Greg Jackson, deputy director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

“As I said to you that day, Quavo, in my office, you have chosen to use your celebrity, the gift you have as an artist to talk about, and actually work on with action, this issue. It’s really extraordinary,” Harris said. “You are an incredible leader and a national leader on this. I thank you for that as the head of the first White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention and as vice president.”

The event was the first time Quavo publicly addressed grieving Takeoff’s 2022 death in such an extensive manner.

“I’m a victim,” Quavo said. “I got a second chance. I feel like I wouldn’t be here if everybody, you know what I’m saying, would’ve [got hit]. When I saw him lying there, I felt like I saw me lying there. So I feel like when I’m doing something like the Rocket Foundation, I just want to uplift his legacy and make sure to keep his name alive. That’s why we’re here.”

Harris shifted acknowledgment of the issue to tangible steps elected officials could make.

“It’s a real issue that requires everybody’s priority, in terms of addressing it,” Harris said. “There are many ways to do it. That includes also what we need to do around election time. Recognizing too many people, who I will call cowards, pushing this false [narrative] to suggest either you’re in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away. That’s a false [narrative].

“I’m favoring the Second Amendment. I also believe there is no reason why we have assault weapons on the streets of America. We need an assault weapons ban … the people of the United States Congress have to have the courage to stand up to gun lobbyists and take action around what are reasonable universal background checks.”

Another highlight of the day was The Rocket Foundation donating $20,000 to 10 organizations focused on preventing gun violence.