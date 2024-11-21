Georgia election workers seek to hold Rudy Giuliani in contempt

In a significant legal development, two former Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, are seeking further penalties against Rudy Giuliani for his continued false accusations regarding their involvement in the 2020 presidential election. This comes after they won a staggering $148 million defamation judgment against him.

Background of the case

Giuliani, a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump, was previously found liable for defaming Freeman and Moss by falsely claiming they tampered with ballots. These allegations, which included accusations of sneaking in ballots and manipulating voting machines, led to severe repercussions for the two women, including death threats. The court’s ruling not only held Giuliani accountable but also mandated that he cease making such defamatory statements.

Recent developments

On Wednesday, Freeman and Moss’ attorneys filed a motion in a Washington, D.C. federal court, asserting that Giuliani has blatantly violated a court order prohibiting him from repeating these falsehoods. The filing highlights Giuliani’s recent statements made during broadcasts on the social media platform X, where he allegedly reiterated the same lies for which he was already held liable.

“These statements repeat the exact same lies for which Mr. Giuliani has already been held liable, and which he agreed to be bound by court order to stop repeating,” the filing stated. The plaintiffs are asking the judge to hold Giuliani in contempt and impose sanctions against him for his actions.

Giuliani’s response

Giuliani’s attorney, Joseph M. Cammarata, responded to the filing by claiming he had not yet reviewed the specific allegations but accused the women’s legal team of attempting to intimidate Giuliani. His spokesperson, Ted Goodman, defended Giuliani’s actions, arguing that the legal filing infringes on Giuliani’s First Amendment rights.

Legal restrictions on Giuliani

Following the initial defamation ruling, a permanent injunction was issued in May, which barred Giuliani from making any statements suggesting that Freeman and Moss engaged in wrongdoing during the election. However, the recent court filing claims that Giuliani violated this agreement during broadcasts on Nov. 12 and 14, where he made unfounded claims regarding the trial.

Asset turnover and financial consequences

The financial implications of the defamation ruling have been severe for Giuliani. Following the judgment, he attempted to file for bankruptcy, which was unsuccessful. He has since been ordered to surrender many of his assets to Freeman and Moss, including his luxurious $5 million Upper East Side apartment and a Mercedes-Benz once owned by actress Lauren Bacall.

At a recent news conference, Cammarata stated that Giuliani has turned over approximately 90 to 95 percent of his possessions, including the Mercedes and luxury watches. He argued that the 1980 Mercedes-Benz SL 500 should be appraised to determine if its value is below $5,500, which would exempt it from the judgment.

Continued defiance

Despite the legal challenges and asset turnover, Giuliani has remained defiant. His legal team continues to contest the rulings, asserting that they will not relent in their efforts. Cammarata emphasized that Giuliani’s possessions have either been turned over or are in the process of being surrendered, but the collection efforts have extended beyond the Oct. 29 deadline.

The ongoing legal battle between Giuliani and the former Georgia election workers underscores the serious ramifications of spreading false information, particularly in the context of the 2020 presidential election. As Freeman and Moss seek further legal action against Giuliani, the case serves as a reminder of the importance of accountability and the protection of individuals against defamatory claims.