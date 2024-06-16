Kenya Moore has been suspended indefinitely from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” after she reportedly flashed images of a co-star engaging in oral sex before a crowd of people.

Moore, 53, was hosting the grand opening of her new spa in Chamblee, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta, while the Bravo cameras were recording the affair. Suddenly, after the invitees and media had assembled inside the venue, an image was unveiled showing new RHOA star Brittany Eady performing a sex act with an unknown male.

It remains unclear what precipitated the revenge porn. However, Page Six reports that insiders told them that Eady allegedly issued a threat to Moore before the show and that the word “gun” was uttered.

However, a production crew member explained to the newspaper that, “At no time was Kenya ever threatened with a weapon, nor was there ever a weapon present during the course of production.”

Kenya Moore’s alleged actions incited shocked reactions

Meanwhile, the invitees to the event had to pick themselves off the floor after the X-rated image was unveiled.

“I’m flabbergasted and floored!” co-star Drew Sidora tweeted on X. Sidora and other RHOA co-stars were at the exclusive soiree.

Photographer Erick Robinson said in a since-deleted tweet, according to Page Six, “I am still trying [to] recover myself. I couldn’t even take a photo; my mouth fell to the floor and I am just in awe. Like that was the most deadliest scene probably ever filmed on the franchise.”

Moore initially denied what was reported, telling her two million Instagram followers, “Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light.”

Later, Moore elaborated on X, penning, “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news #sweet16.”

Eady responded to the uproar with her 14K IG followers by denouncing whatever allegedly occurred at Moore’s party.

“It’s never a good feeling being targeted or HAZED by someone I thought would embrace me into a new circle, that I never met,” Eady said. “For the record, I’ve never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever. I’ve never been to jail, in a fight, or even had as much as a speeding ticket. That’s not my character. I am hurt by the narrative that’s being displayed. Wrong is wrong.”

Meanwhile, Bravo has reportedly launched an investigation into the matter, placing Moore on indefinite leave from the popular reality show.

Moore has yet to respond to the reported suspension.