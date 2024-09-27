Rob Lockett is the new executive director at LISC Detroit expanding on his vision to increase the 400+ million community investment and impact

DETROIT, MI (Sept. 27, 2024)—The Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) has named Rob Lockett as the new executive director of LISC Detroit, the 35-year-old community development organization that has delivered more than $400 million to fuel affordable housing development, small businesses growth, and health and safety outcomes, as well as workforce development and education opportunities for residents in Detroit.

Lockett has an established track record of success in building, leading and growing high-impact organizations and initiatives. Most recently, he was the team leader for national housing stability for Rocket Community Fund, the philanthropic organization of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT).

At Rocket, Rob was responsible for all functions of philanthropic investment, market expansion and stakeholder engagement in key markets nationally. He worked with community development financial institutions (CDFIs), commercial banks, municipalities, and resident-serving organizations to drive progress, particularly in the areas of housing stability, workforce development, digital equity, and arts & culture. His work includes extensive efforts to expand inclusive and accessible homeownership, as well as creating the Rocket Wealth Accelerator, which provides personal finance solutions and financial education to residents with low to moderate incomes.

“Rob’s leadership experience across a broad range of community impact investing activities, together with his direct engagement with the nonprofit sector and community stakeholders, give him a dynamic perspective on what it takes to create opportunities for people and places,” said Dr. Ruth Jones Nichols, LISC executive vice president for local and national programs. “Rob knows how to connect the dots from capital to community to long-term positive impact, and we are grateful to have his passion and expertise on public private partnerships, affordable housing, economic development and resident financial mobility at the forefront of LISC’s work in Detroit.”

Lockett’s involvement and advocacy for equitable capital access, social justice, and economic mobility issues have shaped his personal journey. As an active nonprofit volunteer, he has contributed his time and talent to key community-based organizations and initiatives, serving as board president of The SASHA Center and a board member of the Wayne County Advocates for Children (CASA), Founders Junior Council of the Detroit Institute of the Arts, LISC Detroit, and the 100 Black Men of Greater Detroit.

“For much of my career, I have worked to serve the underserved,” said Lockett. “With LISC, I have the chance to deliver a platform that will enable residents to build stronger, healthier, more prosperous futures while helping the communities where they live flourish and grow.”

A native of Atlanta, Lockett holds degrees from the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies at Georgia State University and the Goizueta Business School at Emory University and is a graduate of the Michigan Political Leadership Program at the Michigan State Institute for Public Policy and Social Research. He can be reached at [email protected] beginning Oct. 14, 2024.

About LISC

LISC is one of the country’s largest community development organizations, helping forge vibrant, resilient communities across America. LISC works with residents and partners to close systemic gaps in health, wealth, and opportunity and advance racial equity so that people and places can thrive. Since its founding in 1979, LISC has invested $32 billion to create more than 506,000 affordable homes and apartments, develop 82.5 million square feet of retail, community, and educational space, and help tens of thousands of people find employment and improve their finances. For more, visit www.lisc.org.