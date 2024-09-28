As the countdown to the upcoming election intensifies, the Harris-Walz campaign is ramping up its grassroots efforts with the launch of a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Homecoming Tour. This initiative aims to engage directly with Black voters in critical battleground states, leveraging the vibrant homecoming season that celebrates the rich culture and history of HBCUs.

Connecting with key battleground states

The HBCU Homecoming Tour is strategically designed to connect with voters in states like North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Virginia, and Pennsylvania — areas that are not only pivotal for the election but also home to some of the nation’s most prestigious HBCUs. The campaign will deploy surrogates, including Black elected officials, national leaders, and influential figures from HBCU and hip-hop communities, to foster direct engagement with students and alumni.

Kickoff at Winston-Salem State University

The tour commenced on Sept. 28 at Winston-Salem State University (WSSU), coinciding with the university’s 132nd Founders Day. The campaign hosted a tailgate event during the WSSU vs. Bowie State University football game, marking an energetic start to the tour. Subsequent stops include Lincoln University and Virginia State University on Oct. 12, followed by Howard University, North Carolina A&T State University, and Clark Atlanta University on Oct. 19, before concluding at Morehouse and Spelman College on Oct. 26.

The importance of HBCUs

Historically Black Colleges and Universities have played a crucial role in American education, established to provide opportunities for Black students who were historically excluded from mainstream institutions. For over 150 years, HBCUs have been at the forefront of academic excellence, cultural expression, and political engagement. The homecoming season is not merely a tradition; it represents a celebration of Black pride and progress, uniting alumni, students, and the broader community.

Political engagement and voter mobilization

HBCUs have long been centers of political activism, making the Harris-Walz campaign’s tour a natural fit for energizing a vital voting demographic. The campaign has already gained momentum through recent initiatives, including National HBCU Week, National Voter Registration Day, and National Black Voter Day, which featured both in-person and virtual canvassing events across 60 HBCU campuses.

“Vice President Harris has made it clear that she is not taking any voter for granted. Black voters are not in our back pocket, and we must put in the work to earn their vote,” stated Christale Spain, the newly appointed National Black Engagement Director for the Harris-Walz campaign. “This HBCU homecoming tour is a testament to that commitment.”

Kamala Harris’s commitment to the Black community

Spain further emphasized that as President, Kamala Harris aims to create an opportunity economy that provides tangible economic tools for the Black community. Her leadership as Vice President has already resulted in significant achievements, including student loan debt forgiveness, efforts to close the racial wealth gap, and the creation of millions of jobs for Black workers. Harris stands out as the only candidate in this election who has delivered real progress for Black America.

Endorsements from HBCU legends

The Harris-Walz ticket has garnered support from over 50 HBCU football legends, including Hall of Fame inductees and Super Bowl MVPs like Doug Williams, the first Black quarterback to start, win, and be named MVP of a Super Bowl. These athletes have praised Harris’s dedication to justice and equality, expressing confidence in her ability to prioritize the interests of all Americans.

Looking ahead to Election Day

Given HBCUs’ historical role in fostering political activism and community solidarity, the Harris-Walz campaign’s initiative could be pivotal in mobilizing voter turnout. As the campaign continues its outreach efforts, the impact of these engagements will be closely monitored leading up to election day in November. The HBCU Homecoming Tour not only aims to energize Black voters but also reinforces the importance of civic engagement within the community.

In conclusion, the Harris-Walz campaign’s HBCU Homecoming Tour represents a significant effort to connect with Black voters during a crucial election period. By engaging with the rich traditions of HBCUs, the campaign seeks to inspire a new generation of voters to participate in shaping their future.