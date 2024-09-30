Gabourey Sidibe and husband Brandon Frankel celebrate family life with twins

Actress Gabourey Sidibe and her husband, Brandon Frankel, are embracing the joys of parenthood after welcoming their twins, Cooper and Maya, in April 2024. The couple, who have been together since 2021, are now sharing glimpses of their growing family with the world, showcasing the love and happiness that fills their home.

A joyful family moment

Recently, Frankel shared a heartwarming photo of Sidibe and their twins, capturing a moment filled with joy. In the picture, Sidibe is seen wearing a vibrant printed dress, her curls framing her face as she beams alongside her adorable children. Frankel’s caption expressed his overflowing love for his family, stating, “MY THREE FAVE PEOPLE! My heart is bursting. So much love in this house. I live to make these people laugh and smile – I’ll do anything to get it done, zero shame. I love you all so much 😭❤️”

Growing together

Frankel frequently shares his affection for Sidibe and their children on social media, often reflecting on the joy of fatherhood. Earlier this month, he posted another image of the family, noting how much the twins have grown since their birth. He affectionately referred to Sidibe as the “Mother of the century,” highlighting her dedication and love.

From romance to parenthood

Sidibe and Frankel’s journey began on the dating app Raya, leading to their engagement in 2020 and marriage in 2021. Their love story is one of modern romance, culminating in the joyful addition of their twins. The couple celebrated their anniversary in March, just a month before welcoming their children into the world.

The meaning behind the names

In an interview with Essence earlier this year, Sidibe shared the significance behind their twins’ names. “Brandon always wanted to name a son Cooper, so we call him ‘Coop,’ and Maya was named shortly before our baby moon to the Mayan Riviera in Mexico,” she explained. Additionally, both twins carry traditional West African middle names, honoring Sidibe’s family heritage.

Embracing motherhood

At 41, Sidibe is thriving in her role as a mother, seamlessly balancing her career and family life. Her journey into motherhood has been a source of inspiration for many, showcasing the beauty of love and family. The couple’s commitment to each other and their children is evident in every post they share, radiating positivity and warmth.

Looking ahead

Sidibe and Brandon Frankel’s journey into parenthood is a beautiful testament to love, family and the joy of raising children. With their twins, Cooper and Maya, they are creating a home filled with laughter and love, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this delightful family.