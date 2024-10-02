Drake unfollows LeBron James on Instagram

In a surprising turn of events, Canadian rapper Drake has unfollowed several notable figures on Instagram, including his longtime friend and NBA superstar LeBron James. This decision has left fans and followers speculating about the state of their friendship as October begins. The unfollow spree, which took place on Oct. 1, has raised eyebrows, particularly given the history between Drake and some of those he cut off, including rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The background of their friendship

Drake and James have shared a close friendship over the years, often seen supporting each other publicly. Their bond was highlighted during a candid interview for James’ talk series “The Shop” in 2019, where they discussed various topics, including their careers and personal lives. However, recent events have hinted at a possible rift between the two.

What sparked the unfollow?

Rumors of tension began to circulate after James and his wife attended Lamar’s Pop Out show on Juneteenth. This appearance was notable, especially since Lamar has been involved in a rap feud with Drake. Adding fuel to the fire, James publicly expressed his admiration for Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us,” which was aimed at Drake. This endorsement may have contributed to Drake’s decision to unfollow James, signaling a potential fallout.

Drake’s unfollow spree: Who else was affected?

In addition to James, Drake also unfollowed several other prominent figures, including producer Metro Boomin, podcaster Joe Budden, NBA star DeMar DeRozan and rapper Playboi Carti. This mass unfollowing has led to speculation about Drake’s current relationships within the industry and whether he is distancing himself from certain individuals.

The impact on their relationship

As of now, James still follows Drake, which adds another layer of complexity to the situation. Fans are left wondering if this is a temporary measure or a sign of deeper issues between the two. The public nature of their friendship has made this unfollow particularly noteworthy, as both figures have significant influence in their respective fields.

For fans of both Drake and James, this development is more than just social media drama; it reflects the intricate dynamics of celebrity friendships in the public eye. The entertainment industry is rife with rivalries and alliances, and this situation serves as a reminder of how quickly relationships can shift.