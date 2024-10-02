Hallmark’s ‘Mahogany Moment’ featured Monica, Cynthia Bailey, Monica McNutt

Hallmark Mahogany celebrated the second annual original branded experiential activation, Mahogany Moment, on Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Cobb Galleria in Atlanta.

The meticulously curated event featured entertainment powerhouses, including headliner singer Monica, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” former star Cynthia Bailey, and ESPN sports analyst and WNBA expert Monica McNutt. Each speaker sat down with Hallmark Mahogany’s Vice President Alexis Kerry for a fireside chat, and each held the Black female audience transfixed with their enthralling journeys to the pinnacle of their professions.

This year, powered by the theme of “Empower Her to Stay Grounded & Scale Higher,” Mahogany Moment partnered with Infiniti and Country Financial who helped to create an ambiance that inspired and uplifted Black women. The collaboration enabled attendees to procure professional development opportunities, patronize Black proprietors and engage in impactful discussions.

“Hallmark Mahogany has always been dedicated to truly connecting with Black women through creativity and empowerment, this commitment remains at our core,” said Alexis Kerr, vice president of Mahogany and head of multicultural marketing at Hallmark. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for Black women to come together, network, grow, and build their skills in a supportive and enriching environment.”

Mahogany Moment aims to bring Black women together for a series of unforgettable experiences. Attendees will participate in an incredible afternoon, replete with a vibrant marketplace featuring Black-owned businesses, immersive workshops, dedicated wellness and inspiration spaces, impactful panels, powerful one-on-one professional development conversations via “Office Hours,” on-site giveaways, engaging networking and other sisterhood activities.

“At Mahogany, in all that we create we are intentional in being a gathering place for Black women to connect with each other, celebrate their culture, sisterhood and community,” said Kerr. “With our Mahogany Honors awards experience this spring, we are honored to deepen our commitment to champion curated spaces that acknowledge and affirm the unique experiences and contributions of Black women.”

Hallmark Mahogany has built a bond with the Black community over the past four decades by honoring, celebrating, and supporting emotional connections among Black families, friends, and other loved ones.

In December 2021, Mahogany introduced Mahogany.com, a lifestyle destination where Black women able to share their unique stories will be told through their collective culture that is celebrated through the vibrant spectrum of their individual experiences and launched its e-commerce site in September 2022.

The company is also expanding its portfolio exponentially. Through Hallmark Media, Mahogany unveiled its first movie franchise in August 2022. Exactly one year later, Mahogany and Hallmark Media announced its first, all-new original scripted podcast series.

Hallmark Mahogany’s gifts and greetings are available at Mahogany.com. Folks can follow Mahogany on Instagram and Facebook.