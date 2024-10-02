Lauryn Hill sued by Pras Michel over canceled Fugees tour

Lauryn Hill has blasted Pras Michel‘s “desperate and unfortunate” lawsuit against her.

The singer is being sued for claims including fraud and breach of contract by her Fugees bandmate over their shortened 2023 tour and the cancellation of this year’s “Miseducation Anniversary” concert series. She’s criticized the “disheartening” legal action in a statement in which she claimed she had “absorbed” most of the expenses for the gigs and that she and Wyclef Jean had waived their advance because Pras needed the money more.

In his lawsuit, obtained by Variety, Pras accused Hill of having “grossly mismanaged the set-up, marketing and budgeting of” the 2023 tour, which he says “was actually a veiled and devious attempt to make a big score for herself.”

He also alleged a “breach of fiduciary duty and refusal to permit an audit” of the tour from Hill, and claimed she had controlled a budget that was “so bloated with unnecessary and, most likely fictitious, expenses, that it seemed designed to lose money” before “abruptly” canceling the second half of the tour.

In addition, Pras claimed he missed out on another payday when Hill failed to tell the rest of the group they had been offered $5 million to play Coachella, which he alleged she turned down as her “ego was bruised” because No Doubt would receive top billing.

In response to the “desperate and unfortunate” lawsuit, Lauryn’s lawyer, Howard King, claimed it was “packed with lies and intentionally disparaging remarks.”

“It is particularly disappointing that the suit fails to reveal that Pras was grossly over-advanced for the last tour to help him pay his mounting legal bills. His failure to show appreciation for the financial help Ms. Hill has afforded him in his time of need is disappointing. This action will be aggressively defended and defeated,” King added.

Hill herself shared a lengthy statement and suggested Pras’ other “legal battles” had “affected his judgment.”

“Some clarity and facts need to be presented. I’ve been silent and pushing through because I understood that Pras was under duress because of his legal battles and that this was perhaps affecting his judgment, state of mind and character,” her statement began.

“Fact #1: This baseless lawsuit by Pras is full of false claims and unwarranted attacks. It notably omits that he was advanced overpayment for the last tour and has failed to repay substantial loans extended by myself as an act of goodwill. Last year’s tour was put together to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the album ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.’ It was being planned whether the Fugees were involved or not,” the statement said

“Fact #2: The tour was expanded to incorporate the Fugees,” the statement continued, “because I found out that Pras was in trouble and would need money to aid his legal defense.”

“Fact #3: Pras was given a $3M advance for the tour, which he said he required to pay his legal fees. Wyclef and Myself deferred our full advances to make sure he had what he needed and was able to go. I covered most of the tour expenses, as the majority of the tour advance had gone to Pras. An agreement was put in place to secure the repayment of the money he was advanced. Pras has not paid back the money he was advanced, and is currently in breach of this agreement,” Hill said in the statement.

“Fact #4: Because my tour, band, production, and set up were already happening, the Fugees set utilized this same production. I absorbed most of the expenses myself, produced the show, put together the entire set (with Wyclef’s participation for the Fugees and Wyclef’s set). Pras basically just had to show up and perform,” she said.

Hill alleged Pras had thanked her for “saving” him with the tour and insisted she still hopes “things work out” for her bandmate, despite his legal action.

“Fact #5: As of the last tour Pras thanked me for ‘saving his life’. (I have the receipts.),” she stated.

“Fact #6: I am not in the business of kicking anyone, especially when they’re down, which is why I haven’t responded to date. It is absolutely disheartening to see Pras in this position, my band mate and someone I considered a friend but this leads us to Fact #7, which probably should have been Fact #1 … ,” she said in the statement,

“Fact #7: I was not in Pras’ life when he decided to make the unfortunate decision that lead to his current legal troubles.” she continued. “I did not advise that he make that decision and therefore am in no way responsible for his decision and its consequences though I have taken it upon myself to help. Despite his attacks, I am still compassionate and hope things work out for him.”