Must-try BIPOC products from Oprah’s 2024 Beauty O-Wards

The 2024 Oprah Beauty O-Wards aims to celebrate excellence in beauty with a focus on innovation, quality, and inclusivity. This year, 73 winners were deemed the cream of the crop, and from those brands, we selected four must-try products. This review highlights top products from four beauty categories, showcasing their innovation and relevance while redefining beauty standards.

Skin care must-try product: Sweet July Skin Irie Power Face Oil

Ayesha Curry founded Sweet July Skin to push the boundaries of skincare for women of color. The Irie Power Face Oil blends natural ingredients like marula and baobab oils, and vitamin C. It is specially formulated to nourish and brighten melanin-rich skin. This oil helps with hyperpigmentation, dryness, and uneven skin tone. With Sweet July’s commitment to clean beauty, they focus on plant-based ingredients that are both effective and gentle on the skin. People who have tried the oil praise its ability to hydrate without clogging pores and promote a radiant glow.

Hair care category must-try product: Fable & Mane Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner

Fable & Mane was founded by siblings Akash and Nikita Mehta. They draw on their Indian heritage to create products that honor their ancestral haircare rituals. The volumizing shampoo and conditioner feature Ayurvedic ingredients like tiger herb and coconut, designed to nourish and add volume to textured hair. With its emphasis on sustainability, the Fable & Mane hair care line has no harmful chemicals like sulfates and parabens, which can sometimes damage natural and curly hair. The nourishing formula caters to textured hair, making it a go-to for those with 3C to 4C hair.

Makeup category top product: UOMA Beauty Blaqueer Liquid Eyeliner

Nigerian-born founder of UOMA Beauty Sharon Chuter has become associated with inclusivity in makeup. The Blaqueer Liquid Eyeliner is a high-pigmentation formula with a smooth and rich application that works for all skin tones. This liquid eyeliner is long-lasting, deep black, and designed for precise application. This product is praised for its ability to last all day and for bold colors that show up on all skin tones.

Body care category top product: Shani Darden Body Reform Treatment Serum

Acclaimed Black esthetician and entrepreneur Shani Darden expanded from skincare into body care. The Body Reform Treatment Serum has ingredients like retinol and lactic acid that smooth and firm the skin. This formula addresses concerns from people of color, such as hyperpigmentation, stretch marks, and rough texture. Focusing on gentle ingredients that work, this serum is beneficial for individuals with darker skin tones who suffer from these issues often. Darden’s commitment to clean, results-driven formulations, paired with its ability to improve skin tone and texture, make this product a body care must-have.

The 2024 Oprah Beauty O-Wards show that BIPOC-owned beauty brands‘ rising influence and innovation are not slowing down. These four standout brands — Sweet July Skin, Fable & Mane, UOMA Beauty, and Shani Darden — are reshaping the beauty landscape, offering products that cater to diverse skin tones, hair types, and body care needs. All four brands commit to inclusivity, sustainability, and authenticity aligning with the values of empowerment and representation within the Black and Brown community. With many looking up to Oprah as a leader in what’s new and trending, her endorsement of BIPOC-owned brands goes a long way. Everyone must continue to push for a future where all beauty is acknowledged, celebrated, and loved.





