Joi Mebane, the beauty boss at Atlanta Fashion Week, is making waves

Joi Mebane, an Atlanta native and trailblazing entrepreneur, is making her mark in the beauty industry with her bold and fearless approach. As the official makeup artist for Atlanta Fashion Week, Mebane is not only a rising star but also a driving force for change. Through her brand, The Look By Joi, she is turning her passion into a platform, inspiring and empowering aspiring beauty professionals to follow in her footsteps.

From passion to profession: Joi’s journey into beauty

“I’ve always been a makeup girl,” Mebane said. Back in high school, she was on her dance team, and makeup was her thing. Her early passion for beauty never wavered, even as she initially pursued a career in nursing. While in college, she worked at a makeup counter and a salon in Atlanta’s Greenbriar Mall, eventually earning her cosmetology license.

Mebane recalls running a full-time business while still in school, and realizing makeup was more than just a hobby — it was her career. Today, she operates her business in the same location she started, a true full-circle moment that speaks to her perseverance.

The cultural roadblocks and breakthroughs

Mebane’s story is familiar to many Black entrepreneurs. Two decades ago, the beauty industry didn’t offer the same mainstream recognition it does today.

“When I started, being a makeup artist wasn’t seen as a real career,” she said. As a woman of color, she had to constantly prove herself in an industry where others held the reins. But through persistence, innovation and a deep understanding of her craft, Mebane carved out her niche. She specializes in brows and lashes, launching her now-famous “60-second brow kit” and growing The Look By Joi into a powerhouse brand.

Taking center stage: Atlanta Fashion Week

Mebane’s rise in her new role as the official makeup artist for Atlanta Fashion Week is a role that aligns perfectly with her vision.

“I’ve always wanted to do more pop-ups and events in the community, and this feels like the perfect fit,” Mebane shared.

For the show, she’s bringing her signature boldness to the runway, focusing on statement brows and lips. Mebane isn’t just focusing on the runway; she’s also curating a pop-up beauty lounge. With Sponsors The Hair Perfume and St. Royal Vodka, she is collaborating with other brands to create an immersive experience for attendees.

With deep Atlanta roots, Mebane has always been inspired by the energy of the city.

“I’m from College Park, and Atlanta’s always been home for me. I’ve been a part of Atlanta Fashion Week since it began” she stated. Now, she’s front and center.

At this year’s show she will be working alongside iconic fashion brands like FUBU and COOGI. Mebane is most excited to see color make its way back into fashion and beauty.

The future of The Look By Joi and building a legacy

Being the official makeup artist of Atlanta Fashion Week is not just a highlight for Mebane but a stepping stone for what’s to come.

“This is about brand awareness. I didn’t want just to set up a table at the event — I wanted to create a full experience for guests and get back to talking to people, networking and sharing my brand’s message,” she said.

Mebane’s advice to aspiring makeup artists and entrepreneurs is simple.

“Study your craft and figure out what makes you unique,” the entrepreneur stated. “Build your business around that. There’s a lot of competition, but if you know what sets you apart, you’ll succeed.”

Website: TheLookByJoi.com and BrowsBeautyandBusiness.com

Social Media: @thelookbyjoi @Joimebane