Matt Ryan is the ultimate Falcon

Matt Ryan will be receiving his first post-career award on Oct. 3 during Thursday Night Football. The Atlanta Falcons are inducting Ryan into the Falcons’ Ring of Honor — it’s an honor he wholeheartedly deserves.

What he did for the city of Atlanta from 2008 to 2021 will never be forgotten — especially because of who he replaced. He will forever go down in Falcons’ lore because he replaced Michael Vick, and played so well that he is undeniably the greatest quarterback to ever wear the Falcons uniform.

If you grew up in Atlanta, you know what Vick meant to the city. He was Lamar Jackson before Lamar Jackson, in the Blackest city in the world. Vick was drafted in 2001 and instantly became a cultural icon. He brought the same electricity that made him a household name in college to the NFL, and nobody embraced it more than Atlanta. Then in 2007, the dogfighting charges came, which effectively ended Vick’s time in Atlanta, It also left the city without a quarterback and left the Falcons in ruin.The Falcons were so bad without Vick that they only won four games and were awarded the third overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft.

From the moment Ryan was drafted third overall in 2008, he made an immediate impact. In his rookie season, he led the Falcons to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth, a remarkable turnaround for a franchise that had been in ruins because of the Vick controversy. Ryan’s ability to step in and change the culture from day one helped the city move on from Vick — and also made him the city’s new favorite son. His success would continue for the majority of his career, and his stats prove it.

One of the main reasons Ryan deserves this honor is his statistical dominance. He holds every major passing record in Falcons history, making him the all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns, completions and attempts. Ryan’s 62,792 passing yards also rank in the top 10 in NFL history, as do his 381 career touchdowns. This puts him in elite company among the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game. His consistency year after year made him the cornerstone of the Falcons’ offense, allowing them to be competitive in nearly every season he was there.

Ryan also led the Falcons to heights they had never reached before. Under his signal calling, the Falcons made the playoffs six times, including two NFC Championship Game appearances. His crowning achievement came in the 2016 season when he led Atlanta to the Super Bowl for just the second time in franchise history. He would come up short in ultimately one of the most unforgettable Super Bowls ever. Matt Ryan and the Falcons were up 28-3 before Tom Brady and the Patriots orchestrated the greatest comeback of all time. Ryan’s performance that year was nothing short of spectacular, regardless of how it ended. He threw for nearly 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns while posting a passer rating of 117.1, earning him his only NFL MVP award

While the Falcons have had other notable quarterbacks like Vick and Steve Bartkowski, none of them come close to the sustained success and impact that Ryan had. Vick brought electrifying play, but Ryan brought consistency, records and leadership. He also followed up Vick — and all the pressure that came with it — and didn’t fold. His longevity, resilience and statistical dominance make him the most successful quarterback in franchise history. Even when the Falcons weren’t winning, there was always hope with Ryan at quarterback. He gave the city hope, excitement and a legitimate chance to win every Sunday. And for that, he is not only the best QB in franchise history, but arguably the greatest player.