David Steward is the richest Black man in America with estimated $11.4B worth

David Steward, the founder and chairman of World Wide Technology, has made headlines with his remarkable journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of the wealthiest individuals in America. With a net worth of $11.4 billion, he has secured his position as the highest-ranking Black person on the 2024 Forbes 400 list, tying for 84th place.

From humble beginnings to billionaire status

Born in the segregated South, Steward grew up in a large family with seven siblings. His father worked multiple jobs, including as a mechanic, janitor and trash collector, instilling in Steward a strong work ethic and the belief that success is attainable through hard work. After earning a degree from Central Missouri University, he began his career in sales, working for companies like Missouri Pacific Railroad, Union Pacific and FedEx.

In 1990, Steward co-founded World Wide Technology, which has since grown into a $20 billion enterprise, serving high-profile clients such as Citi, Verizon and the federal government. Despite early struggles, including the repossession of his car, Steward’s perseverance paid off, leading him to significant financial success.

Philanthropy and community engagement

Steward’s journey is not just about personal success; he is also deeply committed to giving back to the community. In 2018, he donated $1.3 million to the University of Missouri-St. Louis to establish the David and Thelma Steward Institute for Jazz Studies. His philanthropic efforts reflect his belief in the accessibility of the American Dream.

Advocacy for diversity and inclusion

Beyond his business achievements, Steward is actively involved in various organizations that promote diversity, equity and inclusion for historically underrepresented communities. He supports initiatives through organizations such as the National Urban League, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation. His advocacy efforts are crucial in creating opportunities for marginalized groups and fostering a more inclusive society.

Honoring legacy and history

Steward’s commitment to honoring the legacy of Black Americans extends to his support for the family of Wendell Scott, the first Black American driver in NASCAR. His family’s advocacy played a pivotal role in prompting NASCAR to officially recognize Scott’s historic achievements, culminating in the presentation of a long-overdue trophy to Scott’s descendants in 2021.

Inspiring future generations

David Steward’s story is a testament to the power of resilience, hard work and community engagement. As one of the few Black billionaires on the Forbes 400 list, alongside individuals like Robert F. Smith, he serves as an inspiration to many. His journey encourages young Black Americans to pursue their dreams, emphasizing that success is within reach regardless of one’s background.

In a world where representation matters, David Steward stands out not only for his financial success but also for his unwavering commitment to philanthropy and community advocacy. His life story serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration, reminding us all that with determination and support, the American Dream is achievable for everyone.