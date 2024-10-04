Kirk Cousins shines on Matt Ryan’s night

Since Matt Ryan left in 2021, the Atlanta Falcons quarterback position has been a revolving door. After last night, it’s safe to say we officially have a real franchise quarterback once again: Kirk Cousins.

During the Oct. 3 game against division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cousins was simply sensational. He threw for 509 yards, going 42 of 58 with four touchdowns and only one interception. And more importantly, he got the home win in overtime. Cousins showed his clutch gene, first by orchestrating a game-tying drive at the end of regulation to send it to OT and then the game-winning drive on the first possession of OT. He threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to back up wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, which sent the Mercedes-Benz stadium into wild joy.

“God is real; God is good — I pray for this,” Hodge said on the postgame broadcast. “God was on my side — I just did what I had to do.”

God was definitely on the Falcons’ side last night. In the fourth quarter, the Falcons were down 30-27 and fumbled multiple drives that could’ve either won or tied the game. First, it was a perfectly placed dropped pass by Darnell Mooney; then, the next possession it was an interception by Cousins. Even through all that, the Falcons still had a final opportunity to force OT, and they did with a Younghoe Koo field goal with one second left.

In overtime, the Falcons won the coin toss — and it was all Atlanta from there. Cousins surgically drove down the field, refusing to even give Baker and the Bucs a chance to win. It was probably good the Bucs never got the ball, because Baker Mayfield was cooking as well. His stats weren’t as gaudy — 180 passing yards and three touchdowns — but all he could focus on postgame were the missed opportunities.

“I had multiple chances, that [Atlanta] kick they made [to send the game into overtime], they should have needed a touchdown,” Mayfield said. “That’s [the offense] for sure on me. We shouldn’t have even been in the overtime situation.”

Cousins was the star of the night, but his career night wouldn’t have happened without some incredible performances from a few of his teammates. He threw to seven different Falcons: wide receiver Drake London caught 12 targets for 154 yards and a touchdown; receiver Darnell Mooney caught nine for 105 yards and two touchdowns. And — after not catching a single pass in last week’s win — tight end Kyle Pitts caught seven targets for 88 yards.

On the night the Falcons honored Ryan, who would’ve thought Cousins would play the game of his life? He set his career high in passing yards — the first time he has ever passed for over 500, breaking his personal best of 460 yards that he set in Minnesota. This mark would also break Ryan’s franchise record of 503 yards that he set during his MVP season in 2016.

Cousins showed all of Atlanta something last night: He is a legitimate franchise QB. This ain’t no Marcus Mariota. This ain’t no Desmond Ridder. This ain’t no Taylor Heinicke. The struggles regarding the quarterback position that the Falcons have had to deal with the past three seasons are a thing of the past. Atlanta finally has a QB that gives them a chance to win every week. He showed that five days ago with a clutch game-winning drive against the rival New Orleans Saints, and he showed the entire world that on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 3. Winning the division — and hosting a playoff game — now looks like a real possibility.

Like Cousins loves to say: Atlanta, do you like that?