Former New York Governor David Paterson attacked in Manhattan

On the night of Oct. 4, 2023, former New York Governor David Paterson and his stepson, Anthony Chester Sliwa, were victims of an alarming attack while walking their dog in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The incident, which occurred shortly before 9 p.m. near Second Avenue and East 96th Street, has raised significant concerns about safety in this typically quiet and affluent neighborhood.

Details of the incident

According to law enforcement sources and statements from Paterson’s spokesperson, the confrontation began when Paterson, who is legally blind at the age of 70, and 20-year-old Sliwa noticed a group of young men, possibly teenagers, climbing a fire escape. After warning the suspects to stop their actions, Paterson and Sliwa were unexpectedly attacked as they attempted to walk away.

Sean Darcy, Paterson’s spokesperson, confirmed that both men sustained injuries during the altercation but managed to fend off their attackers. Paterson suffered a head injury, while Sliwa endured a more severe facial wound. Both were taken to NY-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center for precautionary measures, and a police report has been filed. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the attack.

Background on David Paterson

David Paterson served as the governor of New York from 2008 to 2010, becoming the state’s first African American governor and the first legally blind governor in U.S. history. He is married to Mary Paterson, the ex-wife of Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels, a volunteer crime prevention organization. The couple married in 2019, and Sliwa has often praised Paterson for his role as a stepfather to Anthony.

Investigation and community response

The New York Police Department is currently investigating the attack on Paterson and Sliwa. The incident has sparked discussions about safety in the Upper East Side, especially for public figures who often find themselves in the spotlight. Residents and community leaders are expressing their concerns about rising crime rates and the need for increased safety measures in the area.

As Paterson and his family recover from this traumatic experience, the broader implications of the attack resonate within the community. The Upper East Side, known for its affluence and relative safety, is now facing scrutiny regarding its security measures and the protection of its residents.

The attack on David Paterson and Anthony Sliwa serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of urban life, even in neighborhoods that are typically considered safe. As the investigation unfolds, it is crucial for community members to remain vigilant and engaged in discussions about public safety. The resilience of individuals like Paterson and Sliwa, who have dedicated their lives to serving the community, will undoubtedly play a role in fostering a safer environment for all.