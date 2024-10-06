Drake-inspired ‘BBL Booty’ costume sparks controversy and laughter

A Halloween costume inspired by the iconic rapper Drake has taken the internet by storm — only to be swiftly removed from Fashion Nova’s website, according to Uproxx. The “Nova Men BBL Booty Butt Pad Costume Accessory” — originally priced at $39.99 and now discounted to $19.99 — was designed for those looking to flaunt an exaggerated Brazilian butt lift, or BBL, look, regardless of its authenticity.

The costume that went viral

The costume gained notoriety for its humorous depiction of Drake, particularly referencing his appearance in the music video for “8 am in Charlotte” from his latest album, For All The Dogs. The model sported a comical caricature of Drake, complete with barrettes and a “Papi” sweatshirt, reported Stereogum, which resonated with fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Social media reactions

Although Fashion Nova has since removed the images of the costume, the internet’s memory is long. Screenshots of the now-vanished lookalike circulated widely on social media, prompting a flurry of reactions from users. Comments ranged from playful jabs to outright disbelief, according to Vibe.

“The things they put this poor model through,” one user tweeted.

“Do them like T.I. and Tiny did LOL dolls I bet they take that s**t down quick…,” they wrote, referring to OMG Girlz recent litigation success.

Current availability and reception

While the costume’s images have been taken down, the product itself remains available for purchase, albeit with a solitary one-star review. This rating reflects a lack of enthusiasm among customers, possibly due to the costume’s controversial nature and the rapid removal of its promotional images.

Fashion Nova’s silence

As of now, Fashion Nova has not issued a formal statement regarding the removal of the costume images. The decision has left many wondering about the reasons behind it: was it a response to backlash, or simply a marketing strategy gone awry?

The cultural impact of the BBL trend

The BBL phenomenon has been a significant topic in contemporary culture, especially within the African American community, where body positivity and self-expression are increasingly celebrated. The exaggerated BBL look has become a symbol of empowerment for some, while for others, it raises questions about beauty standards and authenticity.

Drake, as a cultural icon, often finds himself at the center of discussions that blend music, fashion, and societal trends. His influence extends beyond the music industry, impacting fashion choices and lifestyle trends among his fans.

The Drake-inspired “BBL Booty” Halloween costume serves as a reminder of the intersection between celebrity culture and consumerism. While it may have been removed from Fashion Nova’s website, the discussions it sparked on social media highlight the power of humor and satire in addressing contemporary issues surrounding body image and identity.

As Halloween approaches, it will be interesting to see how this costume — and others like it — continues to evolve in the public eye. Will it become a staple in Halloween fashion, or will it fade into the annals of internet history? Only time will tell.