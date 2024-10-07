‘Tender Lover’ Babyface performed live at Mystic Lake Casino

Legendary R&B artist Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds brought his soulful sound to a sold-out show at Mystic Lake Casino on Friday, Oct. 4, delighting fans with a career-spanning performance.

Edmonds thrilled fans with a powerful performance showcasing his extensive catalog of hits and collaborations. The intimate setting of Mystic Lake’s showroom provided an ideal backdrop for Edmonds’ emotive performance.

The R&B legend opened with crowd favorites “Soon as I Get Home,” “Cool in You,” “Never Keeping Secrets,” and “Whip Appeal,” setting the tone for an unforgettable evening.

Edmonds was backed by a tight five-piece band and two additional vocalists. The ensemble created a rich, layered sound that complemented Babyface’s smooth vocals and intricate guitar work. Two band members provided backup vocals on several numbers, adding depth to the harmonies.

The show’s highlight came when Babyface transitioned into a medley of songs he wrote and produced for other artists. He began with Whitney Houston’s “Why Does It Hurt So Bad?” He was visibly emotional as he performed the ballad.

The medley continued with hits from Karyn White, TLC, Johnny Gill, Dru Hill, Toni Braxton, and Mary J. Blige, among others, demonstrating Babyface’s profound influence on R&B and pop music over the past three decades.

As the evening progressed, it became clear that Babyface’s musical touch remains as potent as ever, bridging generations of music lovers with his timeless sound.

The medley concluded with Houston’s “Exhale (Shoop Shoop).” The audience rose to their feet as Houston’s face appeared on the big screen surrounded by white clouds. Both Babyface and concertgoers were moved to tears by the tribute.

After a brief exit, Babyface returned for an encore, performing an a cappella rendition of “When Can I See You Again” accompanied only by his guitar. The intimate performance left the audience calling for more as he took his final bow.

Departing fans praised the show, with many calling it one of the best concerts they had attended in recent memory.

Edmonds’ appearance at Mystic Lake is part of his ongoing tour, which celebrates his enduring legacy in the music industry. The artist continues to create new music, with his most recent album, Girls’ Night Out, released in 2022.