La La Anthony opens up about her battle with plaque psoriasis

On Oct. 1, actress and media personality La La Anthony shared her ongoing struggle with plaque psoriasis on Instagram, sparking an important conversation about the skin condition that affects millions worldwide.

In her candid post, La La described how plaque psoriasis has influenced her clothing, hair and makeup choices over the years. Her openness resonated with many fans who have also dealt with the condition.

The National Psoriasis Foundation reports that approximately 8 million people in the United States and 125 million globally suffer from psoriasis, a chronic autoimmune disease causing red, scaly skin patches. La La’s disclosure not only raises awareness but helps destigmatize a condition that can significantly impact self-esteem.

La La recently discussed her journey alongside board-certified dermatologist Dr. Meagen McCusker. Initially, La La had limited knowledge about the condition, often confusing it with eczema. Dr. McCusker explained that plaque psoriasis is an autoimmune disease that can develop at any age, often triggered by infections or lifestyle factors.

La La has been managing her plaque psoriasis for over a decade. She revealed that the condition particularly affects her scalp, making it challenging to maintain her signature hairstyles. This presents unique challenges for Black women who often wear protective styles, as frequent washing may not be practical.

Dr. McCusker emphasized the importance of a healthy lifestyle in managing plaque psoriasis, advocating for a Mediterranean diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods while advising against high sugar intake and processed foods.

La La shared her experience with dietary changes, noting that a raw vegan diet significantly improved her condition. However, she acknowledged the difficulty of maintaining such a strict regimen due to her busy lifestyle.

Through her partnership with Amgen, La La aims to raise awareness and encourage open discussions about plaque psoriasis. She hopes to remove the stigma surrounding the condition and empower others who may be struggling.

La La’s openness serves as a reminder that many individuals face similar challenges. By sharing her story and collaborating with healthcare professionals, she is advocating for herself and millions of others who may feel isolated by their condition.

Her message emphasizes the importance of talking about skin conditions like psoriasis, as they are a part of many people’s lives. La La reassures her followers that having psoriasis shouldn’t affect one’s confidence and that those with the condition are perfectly normal.

This disclosure by La La Anthony joins a growing trend of celebrities using their platforms to discuss health issues. Such openness helps normalize conversations about various medical conditions, potentially encouraging others to seek help or support.

La La’s story also highlights the intersection of beauty standards, personal health and public perception. By addressing how psoriasis affects her appearance choices, she touches on broader issues of self-image and societal expectations, especially for women in the public eye.

The collaboration between La La and medical professionals like Dr. McCusker demonstrates the importance of combining personal experience with expert knowledge in public health discussions. This approach can provide a more comprehensive understanding of conditions like psoriasis for the general public.