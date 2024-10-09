Edwina Kulego’s journey from intern to VP

Edwina Kulego is the vice president of Men’s and International at MMgnet Group. She is an expert in the fashion world, and she was at Atlanta Fashion Week because she was the debut guest on Dennis Murphy’s new podcast, “The Conference Room.” She gave the audience tips and advice on improving their fashion brand, what to do at trade shows and more. Rolling out caught up with her after the podcast to learn more of her story.

How did you get into fashion growing up in Sweden?

My mom growing up was always dressed to the nines. After high school, I worked in Zara in Copenhagen so I would work in the store and I learned I just love helping women. They would come in like, “I just broke up with my boyfriend; I’m having a girls’ night, and I wanna look cute.” I really loved helping women dress for whatever they were feeling. That really made me feel like I wanted to get into this industry.

How did you end up in the States?

After high school, I applied for a scholarship at Berkeley College in New York for fashion, and I got accepted. I ended up moving a few months later to America.

How did you become VP of the MMgnet Group?

I thought I wanted to study fashion but then I went into international business. But I did all my internships in fashion. My first one was at Essence Magazine; my second was at Tommy Hilfiger where I worked directly under Andy Hilfiger. My last internship was at Project Trade Show, which is, ironically, the show that I run and that I’m VP for. Been a long journey. A 14-year journey.

Why are trade shows still important even with the boom in online shopping?

Everybody still loves coming into a store because of touching and feeling, and its the same thing for buyers. They want to come in, touch and feel product, discover new talent. This can only be done at trade shows. We provide experiences at our trade shows and do it really well.

What are some trade show do’s and don’ts?

Do come and be fly; dress up well. Do have a positive attitude and network. The best thing that comes from trade shows and events in general is the network, the people you meet, and what comes from it.

Don’t come in there with negative energy. Also, don’t hate on what others are doing. If you see something different from what you are doing, don’t hate – appreciate. And do not shade.

What is your favorite fashion trend and what is your most hated trend?

I hate thigh-high boots. I have small calves, so there’s always too much space in the thigh-high boot. Some people do it well; I’m just not a fan.

I love color. I’m African, from Ghana and look at the kente colors. I love brands that stand out and are able to be vibrant, so bold colors and bold patterns.