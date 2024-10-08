How Alexandria Alli got her handbags in Bloomingdales

Alexandria Alli is the founder of F&W Style, an Atlanta-based brand that sells luxury handbags and accessories. She always loved fashion. She was inspired by her mother who owned a contemporary design studio where she would turn ankara (traditional African clothing) into other fashion pieces like blazers and skirts. Everything has come full circle for Alli, as she now sells her handbags in Bloomingdale’s. Rolling out caught up with the designer at Atlanta Fashion Week to talk about her successful journey.

What made you start F&W Style?

So I started this brand because I felt like there was a void in the market for aBblack-owned luxury handbag brand. And I wanted to change that. I wanted to [make people] things that were vibrant, beautiful, and will make them feel empowered.

How old were you when you made your first piece?

I was 25. It was right before I got married. My husband was the one that said, “You can do this” and he motivated me to start my own brand. When I started, entrepreneurship wasn’t sexy, and now everybody is doing it. So back then, it was really hard trying to find a manufacturer, trying to get out there in the market. But I made this piece, which was a clutch bag, and women really loved it.

How did you get to the point where your bags are now sold at Bloomingdale’s?

We have been working, like I said, for years. We started out selling to some luxury hotels, like Ritz Carlton. From there, we did trade shows, which is where we met several buyers like Macy’s and Nordstrom. Now, we’ve formed this amazing partnership with Bloomingdale’s. We’re sold in several of their stores and also online.

What were some difficulties you faced?

One is that, obviously, when people think of luxury, for some reason, they don’t think of a Black girl from Nigeria. That’s not the first thing they think about. So overcoming those barriers and showing them that we know about luxury. We are luxury. Also just having the finances to be able to come up with a brand and sustain it. And also sustaining the employees and the entire company was definitely another challenge along the way.

A lot of African women or even Nigerian women, don’t really get this opportunity. So what’s your advice to that little girl in Nigeria who loves fashion?

I say just go for it. I know people say it all the time, but just do it. Really do something for your business, for whatever you’re dreaming about. Do something towards it every single day. It’s like a drop in the bucket. You might not see it at first; [it] kind of seems like nothing’s happening. But one day, you look back, and that bucket will have overfilled.

What is one product you recommend from your collection?

One thing you have to get from our collection is the Imani tote bag. And that tote is the perfect work travel bag. Everybody loves it and they say it is the “it” bag in our collection, so you have to check that out.