The Oakland Black Cowboy Association celebrates 50 years

For 50 years, the Oakland Black Cowboy Association (OBCA) has been rewriting the narrative of the American West, and their recent golden anniversary celebration at De Fremery Park was a powerful reminder of that often-overlooked heritage.

Growing up, most Black people saw cowboys portrayed as exclusively white in movies and TV shows. But the OBCA has been working tirelessly since the 70s to educate us about the true diversity of the frontier. After emancipation, many Black people headed West, becoming skilled cowboys and contributing significantly to shaping the American frontier. Historical estimates suggest that up to 25-35 percent of cowboys in the late 19th century were Black. according to Pacific Standard— a fact conveniently omitted from most history books and popular media.

The OBCA’s mission goes beyond just correcting historical inaccuracies. They’re providing Oakland‘s community and the larger U.S. diaspora — especially the younger generations — with a source of pride and a connection to a rich cultural legacy. At their annual parade and festival, attendees saw families passing down horsemanship skills, like our ancestors did. It’s a beautiful display of intergenerational knowledge transfer that keeps our culture alive and thriving.

“The smiles on children’s faces, the smiles on young adults when they see the child happy and in a safe environment. The smiles on grandma … and grandpa, when they see the grandchildren having clean, safe, fun and they’re not worried and nervous and scared,” OBCA president Wilbert McAlister told KQED.org, according to Blavity.

For many attendees, the OBCA parade was their first exposure to Black cowboys as children. Now in their 30s and 40s, these same individuals are bringing their own kids to the event. This cycle of representation and inspiration demonstrates the long-lasting impact of the OBCA’s work.

Despite facing challenges over the years, including shortened parade routes, the festival continues to grow and evolve. They’ve expanded to include music, food and various activities, turning it into a multifaceted celebration of Black cowboy culture. It’s become a community touchstone, a place for reconnection and celebration.

What’s particularly impressive is how the OBCA is leveraging this tradition for community benefit. Some members are introducing veterans and elderly community members to horseback riding as a tool for healing and support, Blavity reported.

As we look to the future, it’s crucial that we continue to support organizations like the OBCA. They’re doing the vital work of preserving our Black cowboy history and ensuring our stories aren’t lost or forgotten. It’s on us to show up, participate and pass this legacy down to the next generation.

If you have a chance to go to the event, consider bringing along family members. It’s an opportunity to show Black children that cowboys came in all colors, and that Black people have a rightful place in the Old West narrative. By engaging with this history, Black people are not just learning about the past — we’re reclaiming our story and riding confidently into the future with a fuller understanding of our heritage. Let’s continue to support and celebrate this important piece of Black American history.