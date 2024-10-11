Kiya K denies Lil Baby dating rumors

In the world of hip-hop, relationships often spark curiosity and speculation, and the latest buzz revolves around rapper Lil Baby and registered nurse Kiya K. Although there are no concrete photos or videos of the two together, fans are buzzing about a potential romance. Meanwhile, Jayda Cheaves, Lil Baby’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son, seems to be addressing the rumors in her own way.

Kiya K’s birthday celebration fuels speculation

On Sept. 26, Kiya shared a lavish video from her birthday celebration, showcasing a stunning setup complete with balloons, candles and luxury gifts. The video featured her in a flowing white gown, walking through a beautifully decorated room with a giant pink rose arch and a collection of extravagant gifts, including Chanel bags and Van Cleef jewelry. This opulent display caught the attention of Lil Baby’s fans, who quickly began to speculate about his involvement.

Before she disabled comments on her post, many fans credited Lil Baby for ‘bagging’ a nurse, referencing his 2020 song “Low Down,” where he expressed a desire to date women in the medical field instead of strippers. Kiya K’s Instagram profile confirms her status as a registered nurse, further fueling the rumors.

Kiya K responds to dating rumors

As the speculation grew, Kiya liked a comment on her birthday post that read, “Oh Lil Baby done up the scoreeeee okayyy!!! Baby fine & she’s an RN. Oh u deserve everything Ms. mamas,” which only intensified the chatter. However, Kiya later took to her Instagram Stories to clarify the situation, stating, “Those gifts were not from him. We do not date.” This statement aimed to quell the rumors, but the internet remained abuzz.

Jayda Cheaves: Addressing the shade?

As the dating rumors circulated, Cheaves found herself in the spotlight as well. Recently, social media users began to compare outfits worn by Cheaves and Kiya, leading to speculation that Cheaves was throwing shade at Kiya. A user on X even joked that Lil Baby had let Kiya into his home, where she borrowed items from Cheaves’ collection.

In response to the outfit comparisons, Cheaves has remained mostly silent but teased a podcast episode where she took a lie detector test. In the episode, her co-host asked if her recent post showcasing her designer bags was meant to shade Kiya. Cheaves firmly denied any intent to be shady, stating, “I made that post for me and me only because I now like Hermes. That’s all I’ve been buying.” The lie detector confirmed her truthfulness, suggesting that the rumors may have been unfounded.

Social media reactions and the ongoing drama

The drama surrounding Lil Baby, Kiya, and Cheaves has captivated fans and social media users alike. The speculation about Lil Baby’s love life has led to a flurry of comments, memes and discussions across platforms. Fans are eager to know more about the dynamics between these three individuals, especially given Lil Baby’s past with Cheaves and the potential new romance with Kiya.

As the story unfolds, it remains to be seen how Lil Baby will respond to the rumors and whether he will confirm or deny any relationship with Kiya. For now, fans are left to speculate and enjoy the unfolding drama.

In the world of celebrity relationships, rumors can spread like wildfire, and the situation involving Lil Baby and Kiya is no exception. While Kiya has denied any romantic involvement with the rapper, the internet continues to buzz with speculation. As for Cheaves, her responses suggest she is focused on her own brand and life, rather than engaging in any drama. Stay tuned as we keep an eye on this evolving story!