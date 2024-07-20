Jayda Cheaves has had social media in a frenzy after she went on Instagram to promote her swimwear launch. In the video, Cheaves is seen on a beach lying on her stomach with her swimsuit top off.

Later in the video, her son and another child are featured stealing the swimsuit top, and Cheaves then runs into the ocean wearing nothing but her swimsuit bottoms.

Viewers of the advertisement were confused as to why Cheaves would feature kids in a video where she’s topless, but she defended her decision and attempted to set the record straight.

Jayda Cheaves Topless Ad Featuring

Her Son & Another Child pic.twitter.com/lnasgt0VRl — Dr. FeelingsxFree (@chudunno_me) July 19, 2024

“Ok so I get the storyline, BUT my opinion says that you should have put a different model in the story, not yourself only because it comes off a little weird because you’re naked and your son is in the video, just my opinion,” one user said.

Cheaves responded saying “I am the brand … & the kids were NOWHERE on set after we filmed their scene OBVIOUSLY. Why use somebody else’s kid when none of this is LITERAL and my son lives to be in front of a camera. It was only right to incorporate him.”

Cheaves then went on to respond to another comment, saying “Everyone’s perceptions are different. That is LIFE. And I will never judge nobody’s thoughts and try and dictate how they should feel about certain things because we have all lived different lives. I just want anyone commenting to KNOW it’s nothing weird or ill about this video we ACTED out to leave a message and promote my latest launch which inspires every woman to feel BEAUTIFUL, FEARLESS, and ACCEPTED WITHIN no matter what. I went thru so much to get to this summer drop and I am free to launch and carry on this campaign however I’d like.”