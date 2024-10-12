In a recent episode of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg and her cohosts delivered a powerful response to former President Donald Trump’s derogatory comments about them. The episode aired shortly after Trump criticized Goldberg and the show during his rallies, calling her “filthy dirty,” “disgusting,” and “demented.” This exchange highlights not only the ongoing tensions between the former president and the daytime talk show but also the resilience and humor of its hosts.

Trump’s criticism sparks a fiery response

During the Thursday episode, Goldberg and her cohosts — Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, and Joy Behar — addressed Trump’s remarks directly. They opened the show with a performance of Christina Aguilera’s “Dirrty,” a choice that Goldberg explained was a direct nod to Trump’s comments. She stated, “We walked out to ‘Dirrty’ because it’s one of the words that You-Know-Who used when he was talking about me, in particular.” This clever move set the tone for a spirited discussion.

Goldberg’s unfiltered reply

Goldberg did not hold back in her rebuttal. She proudly acknowledged her past as a comedian, stating, “I was filthy, and stand on that fact. I have always been filthy, and you knew that when you hired me.” She reminded Trump that he had hired her multiple times, questioning his intelligence for not knowing what he was getting into. “How dumb are you? You hired me four times,” she asserted, emphasizing her point with a mix of humor and indignation.

Co-hosts join the conversation

Goldberg’s cohosts also chimed in, adding their perspectives on Trump’s attacks. Hostin, who serves as the senior legal correspondent for ABC News, sarcastically thanked Trump for providing material for their discussions, saying, “Donald Trump, I want to thank you for personally telling so many lies and committing so many alleged crimes.” This statement not only highlighted the absurdity of Trump’s comments but also reinforced the show’s commitment to addressing serious issues with a blend of humor and critique.

Addressing gender dynamics

Griffin, who previously worked in Trump’s administration, pointed out the former president’s ongoing struggles with women, stating, “He’s always been triggered by women when they call [him] out.” This observation underscores a broader narrative about Trump’s contentious relationships with female figures in the public eye and how it impacts his political standing.

Goldberg’s closing remarks

In closing, Goldberg pointed out the irony of Trump’s focus on her and the show amidst significant national issues. “This is what irritated him, not what’s going on,” she remarked, emphasizing that Trump’s attention to their show reveals his insecurities. She added, “So when you hear people say, ‘I don’t watch that show,’ they’re lying!” This statement resonated with viewers, reinforcing the idea that Trump’s criticisms stem from a place of personal frustration.

Late-night reactions

The conversation didn’t end with “The View.” Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel also weighed in on Trump’s comments, humorously pointing out the hypocrisy in Trump’s criticism of Goldberg’s language. Kimmel quipped, “Yeah, just like one of your rallies,” drawing parallels between Trump’s behavior and his public persona.