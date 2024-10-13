Julia Fox reflects on her relationship with Kanye West

In a candid interview published in The Times, actress Julia Fox opened up about her brief but tumultuous relationship with rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye. The Uncut Gems star, who is now 34, described her time with the musician as one of the “worst” periods of her life, expressing deep regret over the romance that unfolded in early 2022.

A relationship marked by regret

Fox did not hold back her feelings during the interview, stating, “I regret that relationship so much. I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime.” She emphasized that the experience left her in an uncomfortable position, saying, “I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that’s saying a lot. I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend.” This statement highlights her desire for independence and self-identity beyond her romantic involvements.

The timeline of their romance

Fox and West first crossed paths on New Year’s Eve 2021 in Miami, igniting a whirlwind romance that would soon capture public attention. Their relationship was confirmed publicly in early 2022, but it ended shortly thereafter, with a representative for Fox announcing their split on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2022. This timing was significant as it followed West’s high-profile divorce from reality star Kim Kardashian, which had been finalized in 2021.

Feeling used and misunderstood

In her interview, Fox revealed that she did not intend for their relationship to become public. She expressed frustration, stating, “It wasn’t my idea for it to go public. If anything, I was like, ‘We should wait,’ and then boom, it was done behind my back. I realized pretty quickly I was being used as a pawn.” This sentiment resonates with many who have experienced the pressures of public relationships, particularly in the entertainment industry.

Insights from Julia Fox’s memoir

Fox’s reflections echo sentiments she shared in her memoir, Down the Drain, published in October 2023. In the book, she recounts various experiences from her time with West, including an incident where he allegedly offered to pay for a breast augmentation and requested that she sign a non-disclosure agreement. She also mentioned that stylists dressed her in outfits he had approved, further emphasizing the controlling nature of their relationship.

Finding strength in motherhood

Despite the challenges she faced during her relationship with West, Fox credits her son, Valentino, as her grounding force. Now 3 years old, Valentino is the child she shares with her ex-husband, Peter Artemiev. Fox stated, “It was like, I can’t go down this spiral because no man, no matter how rich or famous, is worth one minute away from my child.” This powerful declaration underscores the importance of motherhood in her life and her commitment to prioritizing her child’s well-being over any romantic entanglement.

Fox’s reflections on her relationship with West serve as a poignant reminder of the complexities of love, fame and personal identity. As she continues to navigate her career and motherhood, her story resonates with many who seek to maintain their sense of self amid the pressures of public life. Her journey is one of empowerment, illustrating that personal growth often emerges from the most challenging experiences.