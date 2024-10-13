Rihanna has Twitter/X in a tizzy after she made pronouncements recently that have her vast fanbase believing that she is already married.

The Barbadian-born billionaire beauty baron spoke to E! News at Nordstrom in Los Angeles about her life with longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, and their two kids, RZA and Riot Rose.

Rihanna spoke very cryptically about her relationship with A$AP Rocky

When the E! News reporter exclaimed that she loved Robyn Rihanna Fenty’s new life in mommy mode, the “Diamonds” singer jovially responded, “Motherhood, wifehood-ish or wifeish-hood.”

The songstress also stirred the pot further when she answered, “That’s my family for life, regardless,” when asked about what she’s most excited about when it comes to family traditions, which she said were “spooky season,” Thanksgiving in her hometown in Barbados and Christmas.

Fans believe Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are already married

“U can tell she really loves ASAP…. and I love this for her. I wish no break up for them!!!” said one fan under The Shade Room comments. “Long live the Fenty’s.”

Another fan quipped, “My girl happily married, got her family. I love this,” while a third person added, “They tied them a lil secret knot or whatever.”

A fourth person concurred with that sentiment, saying, “Wife things then called his family in-laws my girl married. Fifth and sixth commenters added, “They’re married she didn’t wanna say too much My Ri,” and, “Lol they got hitched I love it.”