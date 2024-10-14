Gospel singer Nia Allen is making everyone smile with ‘Sunshine’

Nia Allen is a renowned gospel singer. She has traveled worldwide singing, including in South Africa, Ghana, and Nigeria. She already has one gospel No. 1 hit under her belt with her live rendition of “Wait,” and most recently, the music video for her new hit single “Sunshine” debuted on BET Soul and BET Gospel. Nia caught up with rolling out to chat about her success in the gospel space.

When did you start singing gospel or praise music?

I grew up in a church. My grandfather was a pastor, so I’ve been in a church since I was a little girl. I’ve been singing since I was five years old … My mom and her sisters, they had a singing group, and so they would travel around singing. So, yeah, I’m a church kid. I grew up in the church. That’s all I can say. That’s all I know.

When did you start recording gospel seriously?

Like, I’ve been recording professionally easily over 15 years. Well, I went to Berkeley College of Music. So that actually was like my entry point to recording. It exposed me to so many talented people, and that’s when I realized that I can do this for a living.

Who were your musical inspirations?

I would say Whitney Houston and Brandy, I love Brandy; I grew up listening to her. As far as gospel, probably CeCe Winans; she was always one of my favorites. I used to be in the backyard singing BeBe and CeCe. CeCe was always one of my favorites. She was so real and authentic, and to be a fan from afar and then be able to work with her was priceless.

What did you learn singing backup for CeCe Winans and other gospel greats?

You learn a lot singing behind people. You learn a lot traveling and doing background work. So, I never despise that time. And to whoever sees this, I just want to encourage you. Don’t despise those small beginnings. Don’t despise those times when you’re serving behind other people, especially giants like that, because you will learn so much.

How did your first No. 1, “Wait,” come together?

I wrote that song with my dad many, many years ago. I was walking on the street in Brooklyn, New York, and I was trying to make a decision. I was like, “Lord, what am I supposed to do?” And, literally, the lyrics of that song came, and I was like, “Lord, I’m going to wait until I hear from you. I did my very first album with my dad in Columbus, Ohio, and we wrote that song together. He did the music; I did the lyrics.

What is the message in your latest song, “Sunshine”?

He wrote the first verse; I wrote the second verse. Yeah. And it was really my testimony. The heart behind it was just like I want to remind people that there is a God who loves you. There’s a God who sees you. There’s a God who is faithful. So just remind you, in the midst of all that’s going on, there is still this God that loves you and he’s for you. It’s a song of gratitude. God, I thank you. Thank you for allowing me to wake up another day.

What’s your favorite story from the Bible?

Yeah, I would probably say the story of King David in the Bible. How David was a man after God’s own heart. And in the midst of all that he did, his struggles, adultery with Bathsheba, like, everything,it’s like God still found a way to use him.