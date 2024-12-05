Former N.W.A. member documents spiritual experience in church stream

Former N.W.A. member DJ Yella shared footage of an apparent exorcism during a Dec. 2 church service livestream, marking his continued spiritual transformation. The video shows Yella alongside a pastor expressing gratitude for his faith journey. During prayer, Yella enters what appears to be a trance-like state, grunting and straining as the pastor urges him to “release him, all the way out.”

Yella shared the clip on Instagram, calling it “something real” and the “power of GOD!!!” The moment echoes his earlier revelations about finding faith after struggling with homelessness and working in adult films. “I’d never look to God. I never thought about God. I didn’t know nothing about it, and He still came and got me when I was homeless in my darkest times,” Yella previously told HipHopDX. He now serves as a church deacon, attending services twice weekly.

Social media reactions ranged from skepticism to support. Some questioned the authenticity, commenting “Lol are we serious right now?” while others praised his transformation: “That’s beautiful Yella!! I know you must have felt a change after that!” His memoir “Straight Outta Compton: My Untold Story” details his journey from hip-hop pioneer to spiritual devotee.

