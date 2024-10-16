La La Anthony opens up about her unique bond with son Kiyan

La La Anthony, the renowned actress and television personality, recently stirred up conversations among fans after declaring that her 17-year-old son, Kiyan Anthony, is her best friend. In a candid interview on Keke Palmer’s podcast, “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer,” Anthony addressed the mixed reactions to her statement, emphasizing the importance of maintaining healthy boundaries in their relationship.

Understanding the mother-son dynamic

Anthony, who shares Kiyan with her ex-husband, NBA star Carmelo Anthony, explained that while they share a close bond, she is still very much his mother. “I think I’m a cool mom, but he also knows I’m his mom. I’m cool, but we’re not playing those games,” she stated. This balance between friendship and parental authority is crucial, especially as Kiyan transitions into adulthood.

A unique bond

As Anthony reflects on her journey as a mother, she acknowledges the special connection she has with Kiyan, her only child. “It’s finding that balance because we’re so close. He is my only child. There’s a different bond. It’s been him and I through this journey and he’s been with me through his ups and downs like he’s been there through it all,” she shared. This sentiment resonates with many parents who understand the unique challenges and joys of raising a single child.

Facing criticism with grace

Despite the backlash from some fans regarding her best friend comment, Anthony remains unapologetic about her feelings. She believes that their close relationship is a testament to the love and support they provide each other. “I just love having a son and the time goes so fast you look up and now he’s 17 years old already,” she expressed, highlighting the bittersweet nature of watching her son grow up.

Looking ahead: College and future aspirations

As Kiyan prepares for the next chapter of his life — college — Anthony is both excited and apprehensive. He is currently weighing his options among six top schools, and the thought of him leaving home weighs heavily on her heart. “I’m having a hard time with that. I’m going to be honest with you,” she admitted during an interview with ESSENCE. “I always say my son is my best friend. We do a lot together. But I just think about when he does go to college, how it is going to be different.”

Embracing change

Anthony’s reflections on motherhood and her relationship with Kiyan reveal a deep understanding of the inevitable changes that come with growing up. She is committed to cherishing the time they have together before he embarks on his college journey. “So I’m just trying to get all the time I can now and just preparing myself,” she concluded, emphasizing the importance of quality time.

A journey of love and growth

Anthony’s relationship with her son Kiyan serves as an inspiring example of modern parenting. By fostering a friendship while maintaining parental authority, she exemplifies how love and respect can coexist in a mother-son dynamic. As Kiyan steps into adulthood, Anthony’s dedication to nurturing their bond will undoubtedly guide him through the challenges ahead. Their story is a reminder that parenting is a journey filled with love, growth and the occasional challenge, but ultimately, it’s about celebrating the unique bond that exists between a mother and her child.