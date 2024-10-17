Kamala Harris receives strong defense of Black men’s loyalty from Van Jones

In the midst of an intense political season, one sentiment rings clear: Black men are tired of being unfairly blamed. Despite their overwhelming support for Kamala Harris, a candidate they’ve backed through every stage of her career, they continue to face criticism and scrutiny. For over 30 years, Harris has garnered unwavering loyalty from Black men, many of whom, like the speaker, have consistently voted for her—from District Attorney to Vice President. With African American men expected to be one of the most supportive voting blocs in the upcoming election, the frustration lies in being judged for their loyalty while others, particularly white voters, avoid similar criticism. Black men’s backing of Harris showcases a powerful, often unacknowledged, political force that deserves more recognition than condemnation.

What he said:

“Well, first of all, I’m tired of Black men being criticized, challenged, and blamed for literally everything. I love Kamala Harris. I’ve known Kamala Harris for 30 years. I voted for Kamala as District Attorney in San Francisco when we were growing up. I voted for her for attorney general, senator, vice president, and will vote for her for president. And she’s not perfect. I’m not perfect. Nobody’s perfect. So, anybody can ask questions or challenge anybody, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

“The challenge, my frustration, is African American men are going to outvote in favor of Kamala Harris more than any other group in the country, except for one. We’re going to outvote all the white women. Nobody’s mad at the White women. They’re going to be 50-50. For Trump. We will be 82 to 85% for Trump. Black men will outvote all the Wwhite women, outvote all the White men, who are going to be like 70-30 for Trump. Black men are going to outvote all the Latin folks, male, female and otherwise. Black men are going to outvote all Asians, male, female and otherwise. We’re going to outvote every group in the country to support this sister, except for one group: Black women, who outvote everybody every time. They’re better than everybody anyway. It’s not even a fair fight. So, except for Black women, we’re the most supportive of Kamala Harris and are still getting criticized.

5 things you need to know about Black men’s support for Kamala Harris in 2024

As the 2024 election approaches, Kamala Harris is gearing up for another pivotal campaign. While much of the focus is on various voting blocs, one group often overlooked yet crucial to her success is Black men. Despite facing undue criticism and misrepresentation, Black men have consistently shown strong support for Harris throughout her political career. Whether in past elections or in the current political climate, this demographic remains a significant force, poised to play a key role in her potential victory. Here are five important things to know about Black men’s unwavering support for Kamala Harris in 2024.

1. Black men are among Harris’s strongest supporters

Despite facing criticism, Black men consistently show up in strong numbers for Kamala Harris. Historically, African American men have been a loyal voting bloc, and recent projections suggest they will vote for Harris in higher percentages than most other demographic groups, apart from Black women.

2. Loyalty beyond imperfection

Many Black men recognize that no candidate is perfect, including Harris, but they continue to support her because of her history and commitment to issues that impact their communities. The sentiment reflects a broader understanding that backing a candidate isn’t about expecting perfection but about trusting their leadership for progress.

3. Overcoming misrepresentation

A common misconception is that Black men are lukewarm toward Kamala Harris, but the data tells a different story. In reality, African American men are often unfairly blamed or challenged regarding their political support, yet they remain one of the most reliable demographics for Democratic candidates.

4. Stronger support compared to other groups

In comparison to other ethnic groups, Black men are projected to vote for Harris at a higher rate than white women, white men, Latinos, and Asians. This places them as one of her most crucial bases of support, which is often overshadowed in mainstream narratives.

5. Standing alongside Black women

Black women are widely recognized as the backbone of the Democratic Party, and Black men are not far behind in their support. While Black women tend to outvote every group, Black men closely follow, further reinforcing Harris’s strong foundation within the African American community.

In 2024, Black men’s support for Kamala Harris remains a powerful and influential force in her campaign. Despite the challenges and criticism, their backing is rooted in a shared vision for progress and justice. As the election nears, this loyal demographic will be crucial in shaping the future of American leadership.