Coco Jones talks career and love life in exclusive interview

Singer and actress Coco Jones appeared on “Middays With Persia” in Baltimore, engaging in a lively conversation about her career and personal life. Known for her hit song “ICU,” Coco shared insights into her upcoming projects and personal aspirations.

Personal Life Insights:

The conversation took a personal turn as Coco opened up about her dating life. Speculation surrounds her relationship with NBA star Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers after they were spotted together at a concert. When asked about their relationship, “The ones who know, know,” Coco playfully responded.

Coco expressed her desire for a love similar to that of Ciara and Russell Wilson, indicating her aspirations for a meaningful relationship. Being in the spotlight is difficult enough, but adding the pressures of being in a relationship can make it almost impossible. It seems some entertainers experience more stable and successful relationships when they are involved with someone in a similar profession as them. Here are a few examples of celebrity couples with demanding schedules.

Seven celebrity couples with similar careers:

1. Ciara (singer) and Russell Wilson (NFL player)

2. Shakira (singer) and Gerard Piqué (former soccer player)

3. Victoria Beckham (former singer, now designer) and David Beckham (former soccer player)

4. Carrie Underwood (singer) and Mike Fisher (former NHL player)

5. Gabrielle Union (actress) and Dwyane Wade (former NBA player)

6. Gisele Bündchen (model) and Tom Brady (former NFL player)

7. Jennifer Lopez (singer/actress) and Alex Rodriguez (former MLB player)

Career updates:

During her interview, Coco revealed that new music is on the horizon, promising fresh sounds that showcase her growth as an artist. She also has been busy with acting as the newest season of “Bel Air” has started on Peacock. Critics and fans agree she is a talent and one to watch for years to come. Here are a few examples of what people are saying:

Caroline Framke from Variety praised Jones’ portrayal: “As Hilary, Coco Jones is a particular standout as she imbues the character with palpable ambition and frustration at having to compromise herself to succeed.”

Angie Han of The Hollywood Reporter noted: “Jones brings a sharp edge to Hilary that makes her feel less like comic relief and more like a young woman coming into her own power.”

Those that think she just appeared overnight don’t understand the amount time she’s been working in to have the success she’s having. Here are seven Facts About Coco Jones.

1. She began her career as a Disney Channel star in the movie “Let It Shine” (2012).

2. Coco is also known for her role as Hilary Banks in the Peacock series “Bel-Air.”

3. She received five Grammy nominations in 2023, including Best New Artist.

4. Her EP “What I Didn’t Tell You” was released in November 2022.

5. Coco has collaborated with artists such as Babyface and Roddy Ricch.

6. She competed on Radio Disney’s “The Next Big Thing” in 2010.

7. Coco is a Tennessee native, born in Columbia, TN.

This exclusive interview offered fans a glimpse into Jones’ current projects, aspirations and personal life, highlighting her continued growth as an artist and her search for meaningful connections both professionally and personally.